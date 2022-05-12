Wigan Warriors team news: Logan Astley and Matty Nicholson set to make their debuts

Logan Astley will make his debut after being named in the starting 13, while Matty Nicholson is on the bench ahead of his first senior appearance for the club.
With Jai Field missing from the squad, Bevan French is named as Wigan’s fullback.
Meanwhile, Sam Halsall, Abbas Miski and McDonnell all come into the side, with Willie Isa returning as well.
Here is the full team: Bevan French, Sam Halsall, Iain Thornley, Jake Bibby, Abbas Miski, Logan Astley, Harry Smith, Brad Singleton, Brad O’Neill, Kaide Ellis, Willie Isa, James McDonnell, Oliver Partington.
Interchanges: Patrick Mago, Ethan Havard, Joe Shorrocks, Matty Nicholson.