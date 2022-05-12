Wigan Warriors team news: Logan Astley and Matty Nicholson set to make their debuts

Wigan Warriors have named their team to face Huddersfield Giants at the John Smith’s Stadium this evening (K.O. 8pm).

By Amos Wynn
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 6:35 pm

Logan Astley will make his debut after being named in the starting 13, while Matty Nicholson is on the bench ahead of his first senior appearance for the club.

With Jai Field missing from the squad, Bevan French is named as Wigan’s fullback.

Meanwhile, Sam Halsall, Abbas Miski and McDonnell all come into the side, with Willie Isa returning as well.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter

Wigan Warriors have named their team to face Huddersfield Giants

Read More

Read More
Wigan Warriors: James McDonnell says he has grown in confidence while on loan wi...

Here is the full team: Bevan French, Sam Halsall, Iain Thornley, Jake Bibby, Abbas Miski, Logan Astley, Harry Smith, Brad Singleton, Brad O’Neill, Kaide Ellis, Willie Isa, James McDonnell, Oliver Partington.

Interchanges: Patrick Mago, Ethan Havard, Joe Shorrocks, Matty Nicholson.

Huddersfield GiantsWillie IsaBevan FrenchWigan