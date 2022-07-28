Wigan Warriors team news: Matty Peet makes a number of changes for the game against Hull KR

Matty Peet has made several changes to the side that lost to Leeds Rhinos last week.

Sam Halsall comes into the side, while Kai Pearce-Paul joins him in the centres.

Mike Cooper makes his first start for the club, as he’s also named in the starting 13.

Wigan Warriors have named their team to face Hull KR

Both Patrick Mago and Brad O’Neill return to the bench, while Jake Bibby, Ethan Havard and Joe Shorrocks drop out.

Here is the full line-up: Jai Field, Bevan French, Sam Halsall, Kai Pearce-Paul, Liam Marshall, Cade Cust, Harry Smith, Mike Cooper, Sam Powell, Liam Byrne, Willie Isa, Liam Farrell, Morgan Smithies.