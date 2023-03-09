Wigan Warriors team news: Matty Peet names his side to face Catalans Dragons at the DW Stadium
Wigan Warriors have named their team to face Catalans Dragons (K.O. 8pm).
Matty Peet’s side have won their last two games without conceding a try, and the 17 is unchanged from last week’s victory over Castleford Tigers.
Meanwhile, the visitors are still unbeaten this season, but haven’t been victorious in Super League at the DW Stadium since 2011.
Here is the full team: Jai Field, Bevan French, Toby King, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Cade Cust, Harry Smith, Brad Singleton, Sam Powell, Mike Cooper, Liam Farrell, Morgan Smithies.
Interchanges: Ethan Havard, Kaide Ellis, Patrick Mago, Kai Pearce-Paul.
18th man: Liam Byrne.