Wigan Warriors team news: Matty Peet names his side to face Salford Red Devils at the DW Stadium

Wigan Warriors have named their team to face Salford Red Devils at the DW Stadium (K.O. 8pm).

By Amos Wynn
Published 24th Mar 2023, 18:30 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 18:35 GMT

Both sides head into the match on the back of narrow victories last time out.

Matty Peet’s side bounced back from their defeat to Catalans Dragons by overcoming Huddersfield Giants, but will want to get back to winning ways at home.

Brad Singleton and Kai Pearce-Paul both come back into the starting 13.

Wigan Warriors have named their team to take on Salford Red Devils
Meanwhile, Liam Farrell (350) and Liam Marshall (150) are both set to make landmark career appearances.

Here is the full team for tonight: Jai Field, Bevan French, Toby King, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Cade Cust, Harry Smith, Brad Singleton, Sam Powell, Liam Byrne, Kai Pearce-Paul, Liam Farrell, Morgan Smithies.

Interchanges: Kaide Ellis, Ethan Havard, Mike Cooper, Brad O’Neill.

18th man: Willie Isa.

