Wigan Warriors team news: Matty Peet names his side to face Wakefield Trinity

Wigan Warriors have named their team to face Wakefield Trinity this afternoon.

By Amos Wynn
Sunday, 14th August 2022, 1:59 pm

Brad O’Neill returns to the side following his one-match ban, while Joe Shorrocks drops out.

Meanwhile, Sam Halsall starts for the third consecutive game, in a similar team to the one that beat Warrington Wolves last week.

Here is the full team: Jai Field, Bevan French, Sam Halsall, Jake Bibby, Liam Marshall, Cade Cust, Harry Smith, Brad Singleton, Brad O’Neill, Mike Cooper, Willie Isa, Kai Pearce-Paul, Morgan Smithies.

Interchanges: Patrick Mago, Kaide Ellis, Oliver Partington, Liam Byrne.

