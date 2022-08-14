Wigan Warriors team news: Matty Peet names his side to face Wakefield Trinity

Brad O’Neill returns to the side following his one-match ban, while Joe Shorrocks drops out.
Meanwhile, Sam Halsall starts for the third consecutive game, in a similar team to the one that beat Warrington Wolves last week.
Here is the full team: Jai Field, Bevan French, Sam Halsall, Jake Bibby, Liam Marshall, Cade Cust, Harry Smith, Brad Singleton, Brad O’Neill, Mike Cooper, Willie Isa, Kai Pearce-Paul, Morgan Smithies.
Interchanges: Patrick Mago, Kaide Ellis, Oliver Partington, Liam Byrne.