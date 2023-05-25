News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors team news: Matty Peet names his side to take on Hull KR at Craven Park

Wigan Warriors have named their team to take on Hull KR this evening at Craven Park (K.O. 8pm).
By Amos Wynn
Published 25th May 2023, 19:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 19:41 BST

Matty Peet’s side head into this game on the back of their 18-14 victory over Leeds Rhinos in the Challenge Cup, but are currently on a two game losing streak in Super League.

Ethan Havard drops out of the starting line-up after picking up an injury in the early stages of last week’s game at Headingley.

He is replaced by Kaide Ellis, while Harvie Hill is named on the bench.

Wigan have named their team to take on Hull KRWigan have named their team to take on Hull KR
Here is the full team: Bevan French, Abbas Miski, Toby King, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Ryan Hampshire, Harry Smith, Kaide Ellis, Sam Powell, Liam Byrne, Morgan Smithies, Liam Farrell, Joe Shorrocks.

Interchanges: Patrick Mago, Harvie Hill, Brad O’Neill, Junior Nsemba.

18th man: Iain Thornley.

