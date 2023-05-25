Wigan Warriors team news: Matty Peet names his side to take on Hull KR at Craven Park

Matty Peet’s side head into this game on the back of their 18-14 victory over Leeds Rhinos in the Challenge Cup, but are currently on a two game losing streak in Super League.

Ethan Havard drops out of the starting line-up after picking up an injury in the early stages of last week’s game at Headingley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is replaced by Kaide Ellis, while Harvie Hill is named on the bench.

Wigan have named their team to take on Hull KR

Here is the full team: Bevan French, Abbas Miski, Toby King, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Ryan Hampshire, Harry Smith, Kaide Ellis, Sam Powell, Liam Byrne, Morgan Smithies, Liam Farrell, Joe Shorrocks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Interchanges: Patrick Mago, Harvie Hill, Brad O’Neill, Junior Nsemba.