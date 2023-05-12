Wigan Warriors team news: Matty Peet names his side to take on Leeds Rhinos at the DW Stadium
Wigan Warriors have named their team to take on Leeds Rhinos in tonight’s game at the DW Stadium (K.O. 8pm).
Matty Peet’s side head into this game on the back of last week’s 14-10 defeat to Hull FC at the MKM Stadium.
Cade Cust is named on the bench following a spell on the sidelines, while Willie Isa starts after serving his two-match penalty notice.
Liam Marshall remains absent, with Iain Thornley keeping his spot on the wing.
Here is the full team: Bevan French, Abbas Miski, Toby King, Jake Wardle, Iain Thornley, Joe Shorrocks, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Sam Powell, Liam Byrne, Willie Isa, Liam Farrell, Morgan Smithies.
Interchanges: Cade Cust, Kai Pearce-Paul, Patrick Mago, Brad O’Neill.
18th man: Ryan Hampshire.