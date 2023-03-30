News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Sky Atlantic drama Billions cancelled after its seventh season
3 hours ago Man found guilty of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel, age 9
6 hours ago Charles Bronson to remain in prison
7 hours ago Northern Lights to be visible from parts of UK tonight
8 hours ago Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking cancer update
9 hours ago Disgraced MP Margaret Ferrier facing 30 day suspension

Wigan Warriors team news: Matty Peet names his team to face Leigh Leopards in the Battle of the Borough

Wigan Warriors have named their team to face the Leopards in tonight’s derby game at Leigh Sports Village.

By Amos Wynn
Published 30th Mar 2023, 18:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 18:47 BST

Fixtures between the two teams have been scarce in recent times, with only seven previous Super League meetings.

In last week’s victory over Salford Red Devils, Matty Peet made a number of changes during the game which led to a late comeback.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He starts this week with a number of those alterations this evening.

Bevan French claimed a brace last week
Bevan French claimed a brace last week
Bevan French claimed a brace last week
Most Popular

Bevan French starts at fullback, with Jai Field in the halves at the expense of Cade Cust.

Abbas Miski comes into the team for Liam Marshall, while Kai Pearce-Paul goes to centre as Willie Isa returns to the second row.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Joe Shorrocks is named on the bench following his successful loan spell with Leigh.

Here is the full team for tonight’s match: Bevan French, Toby King, Kai Pearce-Paul, Jake Wardle, Abbas Miski, Jai Field, Harry Smith, Mike Cooper, Sam Powell, Liam Byrne, Willie Isa, Liam Farrell, Morgan Smithies.

Interchanges: Kaide Ellis, Ethan Havard, Brad O’Neill, Joe Shorrocks.

18th man: Brad Singleton

Leigh Sports VillageWillie IsaBevan French