Fixtures between the two teams have been scarce in recent times, with only seven previous Super League meetings.

In last week’s victory over Salford Red Devils, Matty Peet made a number of changes during the game which led to a late comeback.

He starts this week with a number of those alterations this evening.

Bevan French claimed a brace last week

Bevan French starts at fullback, with Jai Field in the halves at the expense of Cade Cust.

Abbas Miski comes into the team for Liam Marshall, while Kai Pearce-Paul goes to centre as Willie Isa returns to the second row.

Meanwhile, Joe Shorrocks is named on the bench following his successful loan spell with Leigh.

Here is the full team for tonight’s match: Bevan French, Toby King, Kai Pearce-Paul, Jake Wardle, Abbas Miski, Jai Field, Harry Smith, Mike Cooper, Sam Powell, Liam Byrne, Willie Isa, Liam Farrell, Morgan Smithies.

Interchanges: Kaide Ellis, Ethan Havard, Brad O’Neill, Joe Shorrocks.