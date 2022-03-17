Wigan Warriors team news: Sam Halsall named in the starting line-up for Matty Peet's side

Matty Peet’s side will be hoping to bounce back from last week’s defeat against Catalans Dragons.

Brad Singleton and Kaide Ellis are both suspended and unavailable following the game in Perpignan, while Jake Bibby and Joe Shorrocks also drop out.

Wigan Warriors have named their team to face Castleford Tigers

Sam Halsall, Harry Smith, Oliver Partington and Ethan Havard all come into the match day squad, while Liam Byrne makes the starting 13 for the first time this season.

Here is the full team: Jai Field, Zak Hardaker, Kai Pearce-Paul, Sam Halsall, Liam Marshall, Cade Cust, Thomas Leuluai, Morgan Smithies, Sam Powell, Liam Byrne, Liam Farrell, John Bateman, Willie Isa.

Interchanges: Patrick Mago, Harry Smith, Oliver Partington, Ethan Havard.