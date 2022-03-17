Wigan Warriors team news: Sam Halsall named in the starting line-up for Matty Peet's side
Wigan Warriors have named their team to face Castleford Tigers at the DW Stadium.
By Amos Wynn
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 6:44 pm
Matty Peet’s side will be hoping to bounce back from last week’s defeat against Catalans Dragons.
Brad Singleton and Kaide Ellis are both suspended and unavailable following the game in Perpignan, while Jake Bibby and Joe Shorrocks also drop out.
Read More
Read MoreWigan Warriors: Matty Peet says his players are upbeat heading into the game aga...
Sam Halsall, Harry Smith, Oliver Partington and Ethan Havard all come into the match day squad, while Liam Byrne makes the starting 13 for the first time this season.