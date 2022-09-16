Wigan Warriors team news: Sam Powell starts play-off semi-final for his 250th game for the club
Wigan Warriors have named their team to face Leeds Rhinos in the first semi-final of the Super League play-offs.
Sam Powell is among the starting 13, as he makes his 250th appearance for the club.
Meanwhile, Thomas Leuluai also features for what will be his last game at the DW Stadium.
The Grand Final on September 24 awaits tonight’s winner, with St Helens and Salford going head-to-head tomorrow for the second spot at Old Trafford.
Here is the full team: Jai Field, Bevan French, Kai Pearce-Paul, Jake Bibby, Liam Marshall, Harry Smith, Thomas Leuluai, Brad Singleton, Sam Powell, Liam Byrne, Willie Isa, John Bateman, Morgan Smithies.
Interchanges: Patrick Mago, Kaide Ellis, Ethan Havard, Mike Cooper.