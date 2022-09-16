News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Wigan Warriors team news: Sam Powell starts play-off semi-final for his 250th game for the club

Wigan Warriors have named their team to face Leeds Rhinos in the first semi-final of the Super League play-offs.

By Amos Wynn
Friday, 16th September 2022, 6:30 pm
Updated Friday, 16th September 2022, 6:40 pm

Sam Powell is among the starting 13, as he makes his 250th appearance for the club.

Meanwhile, Thomas Leuluai also features for what will be his last game at the DW Stadium.

The Grand Final on September 24 awaits tonight’s winner, with St Helens and Salford going head-to-head tomorrow for the second spot at Old Trafford.

Wigan Warriors have named their team to face Leeds Rhinos

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
Willie Isa hopes Wigan Warriors can showcase their best rugby with the support f...

Here is the full team: Jai Field, Bevan French, Kai Pearce-Paul, Jake Bibby, Liam Marshall, Harry Smith, Thomas Leuluai, Brad Singleton, Sam Powell, Liam Byrne, Willie Isa, John Bateman, Morgan Smithies.

Interchanges: Patrick Mago, Kaide Ellis, Ethan Havard, Mike Cooper.

Super LeagueLeeds RhinosSt HelensSalford