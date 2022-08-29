Wigan Warriors team news: Seven debutants to face Hull KR at Craven Park
Wigan Warriors have named their team to face Hull KR this afternoon (K.O. 3pm).
Matty Peet has handed out seven debuts, in a much rotated side from Friday’s victory over St Helens.
Alex Sutton, Ben O’Keefe, Junior Nsemba, Harvie Hill, Tom Forber, Jack Bibby and Zach Eckersley are all included in the senior team for the first time.
Ethan Havard is also among the players who come in for Wigan, as he makes his return from injury, while Patrick Mago and Joe Shorrocks are the only survivors from the last outing.
Most Popular
Here is the full team: Umyla Hanley, Abbas Miski, Jake Bibby, Alex Sutton, Ben O’Keefe, Sam Halsall, Logan Astley, Ethan Havard, Joe Shorrocks, Patrick Mago, Junior Nsemba, James McDonnell, Oliver Partington.
Interchanges: Harvie Hill, Jack Bibby, Tom Forber, Zach Eckersley.