Wigan Warriors team news: Seven debutants to face Hull KR at Craven Park

Matty Peet has handed out seven debuts, in a much rotated side from Friday’s victory over St Helens.

Alex Sutton, Ben O’Keefe, Junior Nsemba, Harvie Hill, Tom Forber, Jack Bibby and Zach Eckersley are all included in the senior team for the first time.

Ethan Havard is also among the players who come in for Wigan, as he makes his return from injury, while Patrick Mago and Joe Shorrocks are the only survivors from the last outing.