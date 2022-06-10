Wigan Warriors team news: Thomas Leuluai and John Bateman return to the starting line-up

Wigan Warriors have named their team to face Salford Red Devils in this evening’s game at the AJ Bell Stadium.

By Amos Wynn
Friday, 10th June 2022, 6:45 pm

Thomas Leuluai and John Bateman both return to the starting line-up for Matty Peet’s side.

Meanwhile, Willia Isa plays at centre, as he replaces the injured Iain Thornley.

Jai Field returns to fullback, while Bevan French is back on the wing.

Here is the full team: Jai Field, Bevan French, Willie Isa, Jake Bibby, Liam Marshall, Harry Smith, Thomas Leuluai, Brad Singleton, Sam Powell, Liam Byrne, Liam Farrell, John Bateman, Kaide Ellis.

Interchanges: Patrick Mago, Oliver Partington, Ethan Havard, Joe Shorrocks.

