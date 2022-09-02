Wigan Warriors team news: Thomas Leuluai named on the bench for tonight's game
Wigan Warriors have named their team for tonight’s game against Catalans Dragons.
By Amos Wynn
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 6:49 pm
Thomas Leuluai returns from his spell on the sidelines, and is among the interchanges.
Earlier this week, the 37-year-old announced he will retire at the end of the season.
Meanwhile, 10 players in the Catalans team are making their debuts, with Steve McNamara rotating his side.
Here is the full Wigan team: Jai Field, Bevan French, Kai Pearce-Paul, Jake Bibby, Liam Marshall, Cade Cust, Harry Smith, Brad Singleton, Brad O’Neill, Kaide Ellis, Willie Isa, John Bateman, Morgan Smithies.
Interchanges: Thomas Leuluai, Patrick Mago, Ethan Havard, Mike Cooper.