News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Wigan Warriors team news: Thomas Leuluai named on the bench for tonight's game

Wigan Warriors have named their team for tonight’s game against Catalans Dragons.

By Amos Wynn
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 6:49 pm
Updated Friday, 2nd September 2022, 6:49 pm

Thomas Leuluai returns from his spell on the sidelines, and is among the interchanges.

Earlier this week, the 37-year-old announced he will retire at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, 10 players in the Catalans team are making their debuts, with Steve McNamara rotating his side.

Thomas Leuluai is named among the interchanges

Most Popular

Here is the full Wigan team: Jai Field, Bevan French, Kai Pearce-Paul, Jake Bibby, Liam Marshall, Cade Cust, Harry Smith, Brad Singleton, Brad O’Neill, Kaide Ellis, Willie Isa, John Bateman, Morgan Smithies.

Interchanges: Thomas Leuluai, Patrick Mago, Ethan Havard, Mike Cooper.

Catalans DragonsHarry SmithWillie IsaJohn Bateman