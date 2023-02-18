Wigan Warriors team news: Toby King and Jake Wardle handed first competitive appearances in the club's Super League opener
Wigan Warriors have named their team to face Hull KR in their opening game of the Super League season.
By Amos Wynn
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Toby King and Jake Wardle are both included in the 13, as they make their first competitive appearances for the club.
Here is the full team: Jai Field, Bevan French, Toby King, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Cade Cust, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Sam Powell, Mike Cooper, Kai Pearce-Paul, Liam Farrell, Morgan Smithies.
Interchanges: Brad Singleton, Liam Byrne, Kaide Ellis, Brad O’Neill.
18th man: Willie Isa