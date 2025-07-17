Harvey Makin in action for Wigan Warriors in a pre-season friendly against Leeds Rhinos in Ash Handley's testimonial

Wigan Warriors prop Harvey Makin became the 14th academy product to feature in Matt Peet’s first-team this season after making his debut for his hometown club last weekend.

The 21-year-old forward came off the bench to play the last 15 minutes in Wigan’s 30-10 win over Huddersfield Giants last Friday, earning his Warriors heritage number following a short-term injury to England international Luke Thompson.

The Warriors’ famed youth system is one of the best within rugby league, having produced an enormous amount of Super League, NRL and international players over several decades.

Last weekend, Makin joined fellow homegrown players Liam Marshall, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Brad O’Neill, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Liam Byrne, Harvie Hill, Zach Eckersley, Tom Forber, Jack Farrimond, Jacob Douglas and Kian McDermott in representing Wigan so far this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Warriors captain Liam Farrell is the most experienced academy product in the squad, with the 35-year-old set to make his 400th appearance for his hometown club this weekend.

Meanwhile, there have been two fresh debuts so far this season in the shape of Kian McDermott, who debuted in a win over Salford in May, and Makin, the most recent debutant.

Paying tribute to Makin, Warriors boss Peet said: “I get the pleasure of telling him and the pleasure of naming him; it's a privilege, really, but the work has been done by him and his family and his junior coaches. ”It means a lot to us to continue to keep doing that, and more often than not, the players repay us, and Harvey did a good job on Friday evening.

"I just know that it means a lot to the club. We're very connected here - the coaches through the system, the scouting network, Kris (Radlinski (chief executive), and the staff.

"We get to speak about the player through their journeys, the highs and the lows, and when they get a debut, it's a good chance for a bit of celebration.

"Credit goes to the people in the pathway. I know what it's like, and some of our coaches will have coached Harvey for 7/8 years or even longer, so you become very emotionally invested, and rightly so.”

Makin could retain his spot in Peet’s side when the Warriors host Hull FC on Saturday afternoon.