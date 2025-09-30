Wigan Warriors captain Liam Farrell (left) and Leigh Leopards star Josh Charnley (right)

Our panel of Warriors expects run the rule over Friday’s semi-final showdown with Leigh Leopards at the Brick Community Stadium and the Women’s Super League Grand Final against St Helens on Sunday evening…

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Bailey:

There we have it, Battle of the Borough part four, and perhaps the most important one in recent memory.

I know it’s the same opposition and stage as this time last season, but Leigh, well, to quote a famous football manager, have become the noisy neighbours. Registering a double over the Warriors in goodness knows how long, they are a different animal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jai Field in action for Wigan Warriors against Leigh Leopards

Wigan, of course, are going for a historic third consecutive Grand Final win. They are on form and defending like they know it’s play-off season.

To be brutally honest, Leigh would be the team everyone wants to avoid at this stage. I honestly believe whoever wins this semi will go on to win the Grand Final. It’s up to Matt Peet and Co to ensure that it is Wigan.

I have been hugely impressed with the return of Paul Deacon. Wigan have a coaching setup that really does have it all. Sean O’Loughlin and Tommy Leuluai, and when you add in Denis Betts and Matty Smith, the brains trust at the Warriors is beyond compare – young, hungry coaches with a vast knowledge of not only the game, but the club too.

Leigh have the players to cause Wigan trouble in both pace and physicality and have more than a few ex-Wiganers in the squad. I can’t see last season’s scoreline of 38-0 being repeated, and the Leopards have 8.5 on the handicap. I just hope Wigan turn up. There are no excuses, and if Wigan perform, it will take a pretty special effort to beat them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leigh Leopards forward Frankie Halton takes on the Wigan Warriors defence

The Man of Steel awards are on the horizon, and I raised an eyebrow to see Jai Field on the shortlist – not that he doesn’t deserve it, he was robbed a couple of years ago.

I still think the panel will opt for Jake Connor or Mikey Lewis, but this is what happens. Wigan have key players in several positions and world-class players littered across the park. I am sure Field would swap winning the Man of Steel for winning the Grand Final again if pushed.

Speaking of Grand Finals, the Women’s team have theirs on Sunday and the chance to cap off a remarkable season. Betts has already been crowned Coach of the Year, we are guaranteed to have the Woman of Steel, and it’s a fair bet to suggest we will claim the Young Player of the Year, too. I’m thrilled to see how well the Women have travelled this season, and it is likely that this will be the start of a special journey for the players, team and club.

Hopefully next week’s write-up will be looking forward to the Men’s Grand Final rather than a reflection of what would be deemed a disappointing season.

Wigan Warriors star Bevan French in action against Leigh Leopards

Darren Wrudd:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What a week for the sport, eh? Denis Betts awarded the Women’s Super League Coach of the Year, Matt Peet nominated for Super League’s Coach of the Year, Wigan players up for Man and Woman of Steel awards, Leigh get almost a bye into the semi-final as Wakefield crumble, and I actually enjoy watching Saints win!

Massive congratulations to Betts, a well-deserved award for what he and his team have achieved so far this year. Just the final hurdle to get over and beat the old enemy on Sunday night. Now that would be a crowning glory on the women’s year, but win or lose, they have had a glorious 2025.

Peet, of course, I think, has already won in our eyes, whatever the panel decides. He has faced ups and downs this year with some testing injuries and selection headaches, but has managed the squad beautifully and blended a side peaking at just the right time, enough to send the shivers down any Leyther’s neck. Calm and collected in front of the Sky interviewer, he sometimes lets his mask slip when on the gantry with a celebration or two, highlighting his passion for the club. I do hope he gets the credit he so richly deserves.

Carys Marsh (left) and Shaniah Power (right) celebrate Wigan Warriors Women's semi-final victory over Leeds Rhinos

As for the St Helens game, poor Harry Newman is getting all sorts of flak on’t tinterweb, but one simply cannot deny that the Red V deserved the win. Some controversy, of course, as is fitting, but the on-the-line try given to Saints was only as controversial as the knock-on try to Leeds. Brian Carney’s face said it all at the end, with Sky’s favourite team dumped out unceremoniously, so the right result in the end. Wigan v Saints final, then.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of course, there is the small issue of getting past Friday night first. Leigh showed some dangerous flair, but admittedly, it was against a poor Wakefield side. But last year, facing the same fixture, we managed to dominate from the off and succeed in booking our place in the final.

At the time of writing, I have not seen the squad, but we look in good shape and certainly have the ability to put them to bed.

I expect Leigh to want to dominate in that aggressive fashion that they always try to; a couple of their players constantly get away with lashing out in the tackles, so we need to keep cool and hit them hard to sit them back down when they start.

We cannot just rely on Bevan French and Field to pull us out of trouble, but I cannot wait to see Harry Smith dominate play with his distribution and the best tactical kicking game in the league. All in all, it is set to be a great night, and with the Lancashire Hotpots booked for a knees-up before kick-off, I feel like a Chippy Tea already.

Glynn Bradshaw:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan Warriors Women captain Vicky Molyneux will retire at the end of the season

The opening round of the play-offs provided two very different games. Leigh won at a canter and showed what a dangerous attacking outfit they can be. They started off with so much intensity, Wakefield couldn’t get any field position, and the score could have been much more, as the second half petered out.

In sharp contrast, Saints and Leeds, a tight end-to-end game, with more than its fair share of controversy, but what a fantastic try to win it – nobody saw that coming. I thought they would just throw up a Hail Mary and challenge for the ball. The Jon Bennison try is the one that has divided opinion, Phil Bentham (head of match officials) has, however, come out to say the try should never have been awarded – not sure why Chris Kendall overturned the decision on field, and also can’t understand having made such a gaffe, he is the man in the middle for our game against Leigh. I thought he would have been stood down for a week.

Although I don’t think Field will win the Man of Steel award this year, it is nice to see his fine form recognised with a nomination.

Betts was rightly acclaimed as Women’s Super League Coach of the Year; it is hard to see how it could have gone to anybody else. Our ladies have improved so much.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I wasn’t sure that Peet would get a nomination for Coach of the Year, but seeing as he couldn’t win it with a clean sweep in 2024, it’s hard to envisage him winning this year, but a fine coach nevertheless.

What a fantastic game in prospect this Friday. I’m glad to see ticket sales have picked up, as in reality, this should be a bumper attendance with two of the form teams in Super League going toe to toe.

I think the key for us is our defence. If we can defend like we have been doing, we give ourselves every chance, but Leigh will certainly test us – they are a potent attacking outfit.

Also, with a wet evening forecast, the forward battle and kicking game will be all-important. It’s been a while since we have played in adverse weather conditions, so I hope it doesn’t spoil the spectacle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Let’s hope the fans can get behind the team, as no doubt there will be plenty of noise from the North Stand.

A good start is needed as Leigh will no doubt come out of the blocks fast, as they did last week. Complete high, and be strong in defence, come on the Warriors!

Finally, good luck to the Warriors Women in their Grand Final against the Saints in what promises to be another enthralling encounter.

Fingers crossed, this isn’t the last column of the season, and we can talk about a Warriors double next week.

READ NEXT: Matt Peet provides early Wigan Warriors team news with healthy selection headache welcomed