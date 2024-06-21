Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Our panel of Warriors experts are here this week to reflect on the victory over Castleford Tigers, backing up from the Wembley heroics, and look ahead to Friday’s return to The Brick Community Stadium with a home fixture against London Broncos.

David Bailey:

Finally, a game back on home soil at the D... what? The Brick? When did that happen? As Wigan Warriors belatedly cross the halfway point with just their fourth home game of the regular season, now would be a fine time to take stock. In little over four months, Matt Peet's charges have won both the World Club Challenge and the Challenge Cup, have tasted defeat just twice on the road, and sit comfortably on the league table with a game in hand. As far as seasons go, this one has gone relatively smoothly (touch wood).

On the down side Wigan have suffered more games missed through suspension than any other side, and now have to navigate the next couple of months without talismanic fullback Jai Field. However with only WIllie Isa on the treatment table with him, we can't have too many complaints about fitness and conditioning. Generally we have had a clean bill of health for the majority of the season. We will absolutely get a glimpse of how Peet will manage Field's absence over the next few weeks though. There are options, Hampshire has played fullback and halves, Farrimond may get some decent opportunities. Keighran can cover fullback and stand off. Eckersley can cover fullback. Leeming can cover stand off too. We just need to trust Peet. He has definitely earned our patience.

Jack Farrimond has been named in Wigan's 21-player squad to face London Broncos

London at home really is a lose-lose game. Rest too many players and fail to win convincingly and it looks like a disaster. Especially with a points deficit of 60 to make up on the table. The mid-season international break may mean that Peet gives a breather to some of the potential England contingent. Having national boss Shaun Wane in the office next door means a quick conversation will allow Peet to adjust accordingly. On form I would say that Marshall, Wardle, Smith, O'Neill and Thompson should be in the mix. Farrell should too but often gets overlooked. Perhaps Junior may be in Wane's thoughts further down the line too with a two-match series agreed against Samoa at the end of the season. Speaking of which it was great to see The Brick named as one of the venues for the matches too. It's fast becoming a hub for both sports clubs to utilise throughout the year and not just on matchdays. This can only be a good thing as Danson looks to make both teams self sustainable and profitable.

So, back to the London game. The Broncos head north missing two pack men as Ethan Natoli and Rhys Kennedy serve one-match bans for incidents in the recent drubbing against St Helens. I can't see anything other than a convincing Wigan win back at home. Regardless of the players selected, Wigan should just have too much for London. Patience will be the key just like the reverse fixture when the Warriors only led 22-10 at half time and even conceded the first try of the second half to eventually run out 60-22 victors. The second highest total posted against the Broncos this season despite the much changed team. Personally I'd love to see Marshall given the chance to add some tries to his impressive tally. Maybe Douglas could get a game on the opposite wing. I'd very much like to see Jack Farrimond alongside Harry in the halves rather than Hampshire. Plus at some point I'd like to see Nsemba and Walters share the second row. Great to see the Warriors doing a fan walk through with #All4 trophies before the game too.

Darren Wrudd:

I wonder, could someone tell me the way to the Brick Community Stadium? It seems that long ago, I may require Sat Nav! The way the fixtures have been arranged is once more a totally unacceptable situation for a club with such a high stature although it might have been too late to do much about it when Mike Danson took over at the end of last year. However, it is about time the Rugby League fans were treated with some respect and arrange the fixtures as they should be, home/away on a proper rota, let’s see how he values the greatest club with the most dedicated fans when the fixtures come out for 2025 eh, no more of this ‘grass needs a rest’ gumph.

Last week's game was not a pretty win, but a win after a Challenge Cup victory is special. It can take so much out of the players mentally to win the Cup, that it then takes a special effort from a very special group to get the job done and it was one of the most pleasing wins so far this year.

Some impressive efforts too, with Kruise Leeming bringing top energy and Miski doing some very hard yards down the middle.

This week we have a desperate group of lads from London hoping against hope for a result at Wigan. Really cannot see it happening and it must be difficult to play each week when the situation has left you so very much out of your depth as a squad. But they do play an honest game and I have immense respect for the London club. I hope that in spite of the results, they look back on 2024 with pride for what they have brought to the game. But just as sure as Saints put a big score against them last week, we must do the same if not better as points difference could be important come the playoffs.