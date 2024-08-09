Luke Thompson will again have a big part to play for Wigan at Leeds on Saturday

Our panel of Wigan Warriors experts run the rule over back-to-back home wins over Huddersfield and Leigh heading into this weekend’s tricky test to Leeds Rhinos...

Darren Wrudd:

As Huddersfield arrived at the DW - as the news Jai Field was back in the squad filtered through - hopes were high we could consolidate some form and begin to claw back the confidence we were sadly missing in our play of recent games. No panic setting in, but I feel for the lads on the field when things go wrong, as they get the book thrown at them by many fans - quite unfairly in most cases. So when a couple of dropped balls gave the Giants a helping hand, and half-time saw us 8-0 down, the 24 Giants fans who made the trip were shouting louder than the 12k Wigan faithful. We were not playing badly, just certain things were not sticking, and the villain of the show - Jake Conner - was loving the attention from the fans with a big smile on his face. In the second half we did much the same, simple tactics but with less errors, and things started to gel. Jake Wardle, my man of the match, went the length to score but then, in the following half-hour, both Ryan Hampshire and Zach Eckersley scored which, on top of their efforts, must have really boosted their confidence. The win would have changed the attitude in training, and you could see from the off against Leigh that we had gained something in the way we controlled their attack. Almost concentrating on doing the very basic stuff well such as the line holding true with square hips and shoulders. Add to that some awesome line speed in defence, and this created spaces and, despite the absence once more of Field, we looked well drilled and in control. I had suggested, with the named squad, Eckersley needed to make that full-back position his own, and commit to all that the role entails, and he did not disappoint. The lad is a talent, we have seen that before, but at such a young age, confidence can take a knock if things go awry. No need to worry though, Zach, as you are certainly worthy of your place in this squad, and never put a foot wrong...but when you do - and it will happen - get back at it, and we will back you all the way. Add to that the steady play from Hampshire, with just one little ‘Oh Rocky’ moment, and the platform was set to quieten down the brash chants from an over-confident Leigh crowd. The pivots in a game like this are everything, and Harry Smith controlled the direction of our play in a most professional manner. The rest, with some real energy and commitment, took care of itself. No doubt Kruise Leeming had his best game yet in a Wigan shirt, staying the 80 minutes and defending tremendously, but the pack worked so very hard to maintain that superiority down the middle, both in attack and defence, that it would always give some room for our backline to shine. Leigh were a tough side, and especially Lachlan Lam created all sorts of problems for us in the second half. His scything runs cut through our line at times, but the scramble and commitment from the squad was great to see, and we consistently shut them down. The coaching staff are managing the energy and recovery equation well, with players getting cryo treatment directly after the game, and the task of another quick turnaround for Saturday's trip to Leeds will be a test of character from every player. Sitting clear at the top of the table now, though, and that means everyone wants your scalp. But we are Wigan and we’re used to that.

Glynn Bradshaw:

Contrasting efforts in the last two games...although it was great to see Jai Field back in action against the Giants, I’m sure most Wigan fans would have been underwhelmed with the first-half performance in particular, as we could have been further behind at the break. Thankfully we improved sufficiently in the second half to take the two points, and Jake Wardle once again showed his class to put us on the front foot. Contrasting first-half performance against the Leopards, when we were very good in the first half with a high completion rate. With the opposition defence in disarray, we took our chances to effectively clinch the victory before half-time. The decision to play Matt Moylan backfired for them, as he was woeful in defence, and it was no surprise to see him taken off. Impressive performances by Kruise Leeming, Luke Thompson as always, Junior Nsemba back to form, and an assured display from Zach Eckersley, who appears to have a bright future. Nice to get our noses in front on the league ladder and hopefully, with Bevan French’s return around the corner, we can press on. Tough game at Leeds this week and then Saints at Magic, and I think we need to win one of them. Then we have Hull at home, which we should win, followed by Catalans away, and then three home games in the run-in. Hull KR have a tough run-in, whereas Wire’s is much easier, but they are four points behind us now. Fingers crossed for another improved performance against a desperate Rhinos outfit, who need to win to stand a chance of making the top six, and then a full week’s rest which will do us no harm.

Stephen Ford:

The tension was palpable against Huddersfield in the first half, as we continued to make unforced errors and looked to have little or no energy. The Jake Wardle try seemed to settle nerves, and eventually we ran out comfortable - and I think relieved - winners. I just wanted a win and, although the first half was a repeat of our two previous games, in the second half we got back to the basics of good ball retention, allied with a better kicking game from Harry Smith. Great to see Jai Field back, and a nice try to complete his return. I was a little worried before the Leigh game, as I was pretty impressed by them on their previous visit this season, when they played a high tempo and aggressive game, and the final result was a little flattering on our behalf. As I expected, Field was rested for the game, but Zach Eckersley once again took his opportunity well, and showed what great potential he has with his athletic style and calmness under the high ball. The best start we have had for quite a few games gave the team the confidence to take their opportunities when they arrived. Kruise Leeming deservedly took the man of the match with an excellent all-round game, and hopefully he can continue with this level of performance. The switch of Liam Farrell to the right side and Junior Nsemba to the left certainly seemed to bring more substance to our defence on the right, albeit Farrell’s play was more defensively-based he still managed to make good metres. Although Farrell hasn’t quite got that edge in attack of a few years ago, his work rate is still outstanding and, in all honesty in the short term, without his input I think we would fall short in delivering match-winning performances in must-win games. I thought Adam Keighran had his best game for us, and increasingly he looks a good acquisition. Sam Walters, after a delayed start to the season, is starting to improve, and once again I thought he had his best game for us. I am still unsure if he is a back row forward in the long term but, with the absence of Willie Isa, it’s pretty imperative he can build on this performance for the remainder of the season if we are to be really competitive in the play-offs. Very happy with the win, but a little surprised at the poor quality of the Leigh defence, particularly in the first half. Really looking forward to the Leeds game on Saturday, and hopefully the squad has a bit left in the tank to maintain our two-point advantage at the top of the table. I expect Field to return, and I believe Tom Forber will also be available. Forber would give a better balance to the 17, and would enable Farrell to play the 80 minutes in his customary second row role. Ideally I’d like to see Luke Thompson, Kaide Ellis and Farrell play less minutes than recent times, but to ensure victory on Saturday, I wouldn’t be surprised if all three played the full 80 minutes. I'm sure Leeds will be looking for revenge for last season's hammering, but hopefully Matty Peet and his coaching team can have the right game-plan to stave off their early pressure and ensure our defence is playing to it’ peak potential. I anticipate a close game, and once again I just want a win, and I'm not too bothered playing an expansive game or scoring a glut full of tries. It will be interesting to see if there are any other changes in the 17 to see if the team needs an injection of fresher players. With Field returning, could we see Eckersley back in the centres and Keighran playing at No.6? If Bevan French isn’t going to be back for another few weeks, I wouldn’t be surprised if Peet goes with this change. Top of the league with the World Club Challenge and Challenge Cup in the trophy cabinet is not a bad place to be at this point of the season. Interesting times.