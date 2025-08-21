Wigan Warriors: The 18th Man - 'It’s about performance and momentum...'

Wigan Warriors centre Jake Wardle takes on the Hull KR defence

Our panel of Warriors experts run the rule over last week’s defeat to Hull KR, big crowds at the Brick Community Stadium and Sunday’s clash with Wakefield Trinity…

David Bailey:

Let’s start with the positives. Another fantastic night at The Brick, the third 20,000-plus home crowd of the season for a regular Super League match, the first time this has happened since 2007, and the very first time against three different teams (St Helens came to town twice in ‘07).

A game in which Wigan toiled and never clicked in attack. Dropped balls, loose passes, the wrong end of the penalty count, again. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves not even being penalised for what turned out to be a Grade C dangerous contact charge, which surely would have seen Rovers down to 12 men for a period of the game. Wigan lost by two penalties. That’s it. Despite a poorer completion rate. Despite only having two play-the-balls in the opponent’s 20. Wigan lost by two penalties.

Harry Smith of Wigan Warriors in action against Hull KR

Whilst Hull KR will point to missing Tyrone May, Micky McIlorum and Oliver Gildart, I don’t think anyone could argue that Wigan’s losses have more of an impact on their team. Bevan French and Luke Thompson would walk into every Single Super League side, and you could argue, they’d get a game in some NRL sides too.

I am beginning to worry about French, and I would appreciate some direct confirmation either way of his fitness. To be named in the squad for the last two games but to hear that he is nowhere near is a worrying sign. Hopefully, by the time you read this, there may be some news either way.

Anyway, that’s that, the League Leaders’ Shield is done. KR won’t lose enough games in the next few weeks to sacrifice their second piece of silverware this season. Wigan, though, are now looking over their shoulders. They were given some respite with Leigh’s defeat, but Leeds and St Helens are closing up, and the game at the Totally Wicked Stadium in a few weeks looks to have some life to it.

For Wigan, though, it’s about performance and momentum. I still think, with a full team, Wigan will beat anyone on their day. The worry for me prior to the KR game was defence, that’s a much more difficult task to rectify than dropped balls. I saw some experts say that any team but Wigan would have been 18 points down to KR, and they are right. After shipping points, Wigan finally toughened up. Some great scramble defence on the goal-line restricted KR brilliantly.

Liam Byrne on the charge for Wigan Warriors

This week, it’s an unusual Sunday afternoon game. Wakefield have been as inconsistent as Wigan. They, of course, were meant to play Salford last weekend, which was cancelled, so will they benefit from the rest, or will they have been kicking their heels after a comprehensive loss against St Helens? Time will tell.

Finally, another mention to the Women’s team, another emphatic victory against near neighbours Leigh. Sadly, the competition will only get serious when we get down to the last four teams, but the ladies are not putting a foot wrong and remain unbeaten for the season. Only a blemish with a draw against St Helens prevents a 100 per cent winning record. I know I regularly say it, but get down to support them when you can. They really do play an exciting brand of rugby and aren’t afraid to get stuck into the tackles.

Glynn Bradshaw:

Another disappointing display, particularly with the ball in hand, unable to gain any field position, particularly in the first half. I think we only got into their 20-metre zone twice and lost the ball on both occasions.

Wigan Warriors prop Ethan Havard on the charge

Hull KR were content to pin us back on our 10-metre line on numerous occasions, and as we struggled to make yardage, they got the ball back in good areas for them. Only our scrambling defence, which was very good, prevented a much bigger loss. Our handling in ideal conditions was disappointing, although to be fair, Hull KR’s was also poor, but I think they were content to perform defensively and limit our points scored.

There is little information coming from the club as to when Thompson and French are likely to return, which is disappointing for the fans.

There was another good crowd in attendance on Friday, with a fantastic following from East Hull. Also, I think that is the third time in recent games at the Brick that we have failed to score a point in the first half.

Expect Junior Nsemba and possibly Jack Farrimond to return on Sunday against a Wakefield outfit, who have acquitted themselves very well in their first season back in the big league, and will be no pushovers.

Wigan Warriors fullback Jai Field makes a break

Our grip on second place grows weaker, and with Saints in particular, with a much better points difference, the pressure to secure an automatic semi-final home place is increasing, as the chasing pack breathe down our neck.

I wish I knew what the answer is to our poor displays. It seems an age since we strung a performance together, and another problem is with the extended contracts that have been handed out. Do we have any wiggle room to make a couple of much-needed signings? I would love us to sign some big metre-making forwards, but I don’t know if there are any plans in hand to bolster the squad for 2026 and beyond.

It is sad to see the situation at Salford worsen, as their continuing presence in Super League must be hanging by a thread. I feel so sorry for their fans. It will be interesting to see if they can complete the season, with five rounds to play.

Here’s to a better day on Sunday, and fingers crossed, we are still in second place, come Sunday evening.