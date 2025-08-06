Wigan Warriors hooker Brad O'Neill celebrates scoring a try

Our panel of Wigan Warriors experts run the rule over the week off, selection choices and the trip to Warrington Wolves on Friday evening…

David Bailey:

Is it just me, or does the split round make it feel like forever since we played? That changes this Friday when we take on the Jekyll and Hyde Warrington Wolves.

Their performance against Leigh Leopards was typical of Warrington. High expectations and the capitulation when it mattered. I am hopeful that the energy they expended in this game, especially defensively in the first hour, will have taken it out of them physically, and the manner of the defeat will take it out of them emotionally. That, along with Connor Wrench missing due to a failed head injury assessment, should tip the balance Wigan’s way.

Kruise Leeming salutes the Wigan Warriors fans

It remains to be seen if any of our absentees will return to the fold. I expect Jai Field to be available following his own failed HIA spell. Fingers crossed, the week off will have given the likes of Jake Wardle and Adam Keighran a bit of respite, too.

Should Field be the only player back in the fold, I think Zach Eckersley will replace Jacob Douglas on the wing. The pack have been doing alright to some extent. However, the return of Luke Thompson and Sam Walters will be a real boost in the coming weeks.

It's important to not only get the points this week, but performances also now start to matter, especially with high-flying Hull KR the next visitors to The Brick.

Wigan only have a point to spare between themselves and Leigh, and the run-in looks a lot easier for the noisy neighbours. Wigan will be transformed when Bevan French returns, but until that team, we have to get wins over the line.

Wigan Warriors young gun Zach Eckersley dives over for a try

Glynn Bradshaw:

An interesting game in prospect on Friday at the Halliwell Jones Stadium. There is no doubt that Warrington have underachieved, but any team that can push Leigh close – and they were unlucky to lose – has to be respected.

Add in our current lack of form and fluidity, and it will be a tough encounter with Wire. And with Leigh playing on Thursday night, we may well start the game in third place.

Hopefully, we may have some bodies back, Field will certainly be back, and hopefully Thompson, with Walters and French not far away.

Liam Marshall in action for Wigan Warriors

We need to start playing like we can do, to build a bit of momentum going into the play-offs, and hold on to that second spot, a home semi-final tie is key, I feel.

It looks like the Hull KR game next week is heading towards a healthy attendance with 15,000 tickets sold already. I’m sure there will be plenty in the away end.

I think on current form, only Wardle for me would be a certain starter for England in the Ashes, maybe Havard and Thompson have a shot too.

Let’s hope we can avoid any more injuries and push forward now to the play-offs because, at the moment, Leigh and Hull KR are in better form.

Here’s hoping for a victory at Wire, where I’m sure the Warriors fans will be loud and proud, fingers crossed!