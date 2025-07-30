Kruise Leeming salutes the Wigan Warriors fans

Our experts run the rule over Wigan Warriors’ win over Catalans Dragons, this week without a game and the news that Super League will expand to 14 teams from next season…

Glynn Bradshaw:

A win’s a win, I suppose. I thought we had turned a bit of a corner in the first half against Catalans as we looked a bit better, but the second half was dire; we lost so much ball.

I wouldn’t mind if Catalans are a good team, but they were poor, and to concede 18 points against them at home shows where we are at the moment.

Wigan Warriors young gun Jack Farrimond scoring a try against Catalans Dragons

I’m just hoping that the return of players like Bevan French, Sam Walters and Luke Thompson will reignite our season.

Leigh Leopards look to have an easier run-in than us, so at the moment, we are in a battle to retain second place.

It’s not necessarily the results, it’s just the fact that it seems ages since we put in a performance of any note.

Warrington Wolves are up next, and then a visit by Hull KR, so there are big games on the horizon.

Wigan Warriors hooker Brad O'Neill celebrates his try against Catalans Dragons

There was big news regarding Super League expanding to 14 teams. I see that Wigan reportedly abstained in the voting. It will be nice to see the end of the loop fixtures, but is it going to dilute the competition? Time will tell, and it will be interesting to see which teams are admitted. Are the Salford Red Devils going to be demoted?

Seeing as Paul Vaughan has signed for York Knights for next season, that would tend to suggest to me that they could well be one of the teams. That would be good, a lovely place is York, a nice spot for a weekend away.

Let’s enjoy the break this week and hope the players return rejuvenated for a final push.

David Bailey:

Wigan Warriors youngster Zach Eckersley goes over for a try against Catalans Dragons

First things first, Wigan did what they needed to do against Catalans.

It wasn’t pretty, barring Jack Farrimond’s trademark try, but the Warriors just needed to win. Matt Peet summed it up perfectly, rhetorically asking the players what they wanted to achieve this year. Whilst most clubs would love to be in second place as we reach the pivotal point of the season, Wigan are not most clubs.

There is a distinct lack of energy and urgency in the performances, which could be a concern if things don’t improve over the last seven rounds.

I was delighted to see Zach Eckersley and Farrimond back in the fold, and Liam Marshall back on his favoured left wing. His link-up to the ever-reliable Jake Wardle for the opening try was superb. Let’s just play players in position now.

Wigan Warriors winger Liam Marshall takes on the Catalans Dragons defence

As we have the luxury of the week off, it gives me time to look at this week’s big news.

Rugby league, there is nothing quite like it, thank goodness. So, we now know that there will be 14 teams in the Super League next season. We do not know who will make up the 14, though. How on earth a league can decide its composition by two different criteria just baffles me.

If the media are to be believed, Hull FC and Hull KR rejected these proposals, and kudos to them.

I don’t like the loop fixtures as they add an imbalance to the league table, and as for the fixture organisation this season, they can lead to a general feeling of apathy. However, if the Magic weekend remains, it will still leave the table imbalanced.

Wigan reportedly abstained from their vote. I have to say I am a little disappointed with this, and I hope that Professor Chris Brookes, or Kris Radlinski, front up to the fans and give us a reason why. Not voting is as good as voting for the changes, in my humble opinion.

It feels rotten that a selected committee will determine which two clubs will take their seat at the top table next season alongside the top 12 IMG graded clubs. Why the disparity? The sport has just about got by with a dedicated hardcore fanbase of the clubs. The elite are alienating the very people who have kept it alive in recent years.

Hopefully, by the time we play Warrington, we will have some answers, but do not hold your breath.