Wigan Warriors: The 18th Man - 'Luke Thompson is fast becoming Mr. Reliable'

Our panel of Warriors experts reflect on the recent thrilling derby win over rivals St Helens, and look ahead to this weekend’s trip to Hull FC after such a fiery encounter.

Stephen Ford:

Although both teams were missing several players the derby game delivered once again. With Field, French, O’Neill and Leeming missing from our spine, I was a little concerned where our attacking threat would come from. Has a rugby league team ever won a game without a hooker? At times it seemed like the nearest player to the play the ball would play the hooking role slowing down our attack which is normally driven by the super-efficient O’Neill or the alternative running threat of Leeming. A superb effort from Havard and once again Ellis excelling in playing the full eighty in a rugged encounter. Thompson is fast becoming mister reliable and his fitness for a big lad is at times pretty astonishing. Harry Smith’s kicking game once again helped us maintain the momentum when required and put Saints under pressure after they were seemingly threatening to take control. A guy sat near me in the South Stand was constantly slagging off Smith for his “useless kicks” and “non-existent attacking threat”. I just shake my head that people still don’t see how essential Smith is to the team and that some people will never change their views despite what their eyes are telling them.

I was a little worried about the lack of threat from the backline without French/Field chiming in with the three-quarters and Eckersley perhaps not having the raw speed to provide a similar threat. Eckersley looked totally at ease from the very outset and his break that he made for Wardle’s try was sublime and every Saints player knew then that he would be a real threat throughout the game. His try was a great execution and he showed that he has the confidence in his own abilities. A fantastic effort in his first game at full-back and he still hasn’t reached double figures in terms of first team appearances. Mago, Byrne and Hill all played minimal minutes and it is a slight worry that Peet doesn’t seem to think that these guys have the skillsets to play major minutes in a highly intensive game against one of our major rivals. As the season unfolds I hope that those three start to make more minutes and become more effective when they are on the pitch. I tip my cap to Saints for providing a sterner test than most people anticipated after their shock home defeat to Cas the previous week. Young Robertson looks a real player for them and it will be interesting to see how his career develops alongside our own Jack Farrimond. A great game and a very good atmosphere once again. Really pleasing to see so many youngsters in attendance and really enjoying their rugby.

Luke Thompson has impressed upon his return to the Super League competition with Wigan Warriors

Hopefully we can continue our winning stretch at Hull on Saturday. With O’Neill back we will have a far better balance to the team and hopefully we will see Farrimond play a more traditional half-back role and give us more attacking options. Hull once again have been very disappointing this season and I hope that this continues this weekend. I suspect that Walters will get longer minutes and it wouldn’t surprise me if either Thompson or Ellis play substantially reduced minutes this weekend. Not too bothered about how well we play or the size of the victory I just want another win to keep the pressure on the rest of the pack in our slipstream.

Glynn Bradshaw:

What a great game last Friday was. I’m sure like a lot of Warriors fans, when we heard that Bevan was missing, our confidence took a dent, but we managed to get over the line, just.

Saints were missing more players than us but I felt we were missing more key players, and the loss of O’Neill too hit us hard, as he has become such a key player for us.

Immense efforts from Havard, Thompson and Ellis to play the full 80 in a pulsating game, which could have gone either way. Eckersley had a huge game too, along with their full-back who both put in stellar performances.

The atmosphere didn’t disappoint either, but it certainly set the nerves jangling.

Great news about Keighran being available for selection this week, in what is a potential banana skin. Hull have improved in the last month or so, and we need to be focussed.

It will be good to have O’Neill back with his defence and dummy half play, and along with the rest of the boys, we can pull through and maintain that four point advantage, as I feel Wire will be too strong for Saints.

A tough month coming up, with injuries too, less chance to rotate the squad, but if we are still top come Magic Weekend, we will be in a strong position to push on.

David Bailey:

A very different looking Wigan Warriors side took to the field against arch rivals and below strength St Helens. For all the noises coming out that this was a young and valiant St Helens side severely depleted, there wasn't much noise about a Wigan side missing most of its spine. In fact Harry Smith was the only available cog. St Helens on the other hand had all four of theirs available, but chose not to use one of them.

Harry Robertson shone at full-back for the enemy but his thunder was stolen by Zach Eckersley. What talents Wigan have on their hands with him and Farrimond gaining valuable experience. Couple that with French and Field hopefully returning fresh for the business end and things are looking good.

This week sees the Warriors travel to Hull FC for the first meeting of the two this season.

Hull seem to be signing anyone and everyone at the moment but still can't get it right on the pitch. I was relieved to see Adam Keighran get his ban overturned as at least we have some continuity and with Brad O'Neill returning, you wouldn't bet against Wigan maintaining the gap at the top. With games coming thick and fast it's vital the Warriors keep their eye on the ball.

Darren Wrudd:

Leading up to the Derby week, I was confident that we could beat them in our own backyard, but as the week wore on, French pulled out and I started to wonder without so many of our star players would this be another lost chance. By kick off my nerves were shot and I was feeling every tackle as the emotions boiled on the field, but when Saints scored and Welsby taunted our fans I was both furious and convinced that we would not let that go unanswered.

It was a tough game for sure and the defensive efforts from both sides must be applauded, but how sweet the final whistle and the silence of the fans in the North Stand, young Mr. Welsby was not crowing any more and the points were ours, brilliant. The only way a performance like that comes together is when each and every player buys into going that extra yard as a team. The well drilled reactions and defensive shape was backed up with a super scramble. With such an intense game, where does Tyler get enough energy to charge down that kick or Thompson to defend that last gasp kick into our try zone? Wonderful commitment and I am sure the coaching staff are as proud of that performance as us fans are.

Stand out performances all round from the backline too, I could not choose a man of the match myself, they would have to share it.

Another hard trip this week sees us travel to Hull FC, a side who have struggled this year but are putting a lot of things right and at some point are going to put the cleaners through someone. So after such a high, the question is how to motivate the squad to raise the level once again. But we seem to have an honest group at Wigan and each player will not focus on the successes and fancy plays which took all the accolades, but on the little things they could have done better. Just keep polishing these performances and the rest will take care of itself.

Finally, how glad was I to hear that we had decided to appeal the one match ban handed to Adam Keighran last week. The disciplinary process has, I think, been awful this year and whilst some bans were justified, the inconsistency from club to club is astounding. The appeal was a success but it really needs sorting out as it is risking ruining our game with such ‘bias looking’ decisions every week for so many teams whilst others seemingly can do no wrong.