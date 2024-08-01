Wigan Warriors: The 18th Man - 'Nothing is won in August, but top two is vital'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Our panel of Wigan Warriors experts reflect on the rare back-to-back defeats handed to Matt Peet’s side and look ahead to the challenging period with three games in 10 days for the reigning Super League champions.

David Bailey:

As the season reaches its peak, the Warriors are, let's be honest, stuttering into the home straight. A couple of weeks ago, Wigan were primed for the run-in, but injuries have finally caught up and the squad has been stretched to its absolute limits. A run of three games has Wigan scrabbling for cover. Young prop Sam Eseh Jr has returned from Leeds to bolster the ranks and fans eagerly await news of Jai Field, Adam Keighran, Kruise Leeming, Mike Cooper and reigning Man of Steel Bevan French. At the moment, I'm pretty calm about the situation. We've had three scrappy games, losing two and surrendering top spot.

The focus surely has to be getting some rhythm back and forging combinations that we may have to rely upon when the playoffs arrive.

Wigan Warriors will play three Super League games across 10 days to open August

Warrington was a sobering defeat. But quite a lot of it was self-inflicted. Wire had a game plan and executed it brilliantly targeting Nsemba and Farrimond. However this game may well be the one they learn the most from.

Of the three games in quick succession, it's the Leigh game that has me worried the most. They have their spine back and big physical players that will no doubt have seen Warrington’s success against the youngsters. I am hoping we have some experienced heads back to steady the ship.

Nothing is won in August, but top two is vital. With Hull KR and Wire facing off, it's vital we keep pace with them and who knows, maybe leap back to top again next week.

One thing is for sure, Matt Peet and his staff have definitely earned our patience. So let's stick with them and back the players. Ancient and Loyal remember.

Darren Wrudd:

Before the game began last week, I suspected it would be a hard one to win, but I did not think we would get that handed to us in such an un-ceremonial fashion. It comes back to that same equation in my mind, that a team almost just needs to come with an energetic and eager attitude and they can roll us, believe me that hurts to say so. It has happened a couple of times this year and it is how we cope with that onslaught that I consider to be the challenge. It is all too easy to blame missing and out of position players for the change in fortune and whilst it does have an obvious effect, these lads are professionals and should be able to cope in the situation. Youngsters will make errors, it's part of the steep learning curve, but if those are in such pivotal roles as full-back and stand-off, the effects can be unfairly amplified. Our young lads need our support and from me, they will get it, just keep working and it will come good.

Individually I think our pack stood up to the Wire lads, but collectively we were a definite second best. The speed of the ruck dictated by Warrington and the lack of dominance on the tackle all too often put us in retreat as they ran through us. We lost the energy battle because of that too and at times looked weary as our opponents shone.

Chatting with my good friend Dave at the final hooter, we both agreed that we would rather have the inevitable dip in form at this time of year rather than October, but two poor performances don’t make a poor team and so long as we can learn from what went wrong rather than try to forget it, then we can improve as a team with a few minor tweaks.

Everyone in Super League is now going to smell blood in the water and start to circle expecting points from our games and this week is a good chance to stomp on those plans with our busy schedule of games.

First we see a Huddersfield side who are in a little transition at the moment. With interim coach and Wigan old boy Luke Robinson in charge, they have a lot to play for in building for next year as I simply cannot see them making the top six in 2024. This gives them a freedom to play without much pressure and showcase what they can do. There are some great players in that squad too and even though they have Jake Connor, who is usually good for at least a couple of penalties and a dust up, we must approach this with a cool head and determination borne of the high standard of players we have. Do that and we win, simple as that.

A very short turn around then will see us use up that game in hand and we simply must not waste it.

The Leopards are playing some excellent rugby this year and will be absolutely desperate to turn us over and ruin our chance to go clear at the top. I am confident that man management is not an issue with Matt Peet, and selection will see a slight shuffle again over the next three games, but whoever comes in will do a job as expected of them. The injuries are mounting up, which we half expect at this time of year but when Brad O’Neill went down with no one near him, I feared the worst. Luckily Kruise Leeming is almost fully fit and will certainly have some long minutes to do for the rest of the campaign, add to that Field nearing fitness and bring Eseh and Cooper back into contention, it is certainly getting interesting.

Stephen Ford:

Well I expected a hard game against Wire and the possibility of a home defeat but I didn’t even consider that we would get such a shellacking. Wire are definitely the real deal and thoroughly deserved their victory. I thought that Williams and Powell lead the way and we never really got involved from the very first minute. Very disappointing reaction to the loss at Hull and not what we have become accustomed to during Peet’s leadership. Time to regroup and refocus.

The next few weeks were always a tough assignment but with the loss of O’Neill for the season, Cooper still sidelined, French still in the stands, no confirmed date for the return of Forber and Leeds potentially turning things around it looks like a potential period where our final league position will be largely determined. I am certain that Peet and his team will have been planning for the next few weeks for quite some time and hopefully we can avoid any more long-term injuries. Huddersfield is probably as good a team that we can face after two consecutive poor performances and two very much deserved defeats. Looking at the 21-man squad I am pretty sure that we will field our strongest available 17 and look to secure a victory. I am not bothered about how we play or how many points we score, I just want a victory. I am quite hopeful that the team will deliver the victory against Huddersfield and get some confidence back. On Tuesday Leigh come to town looking for two points as they try to reach the play-offs. I was very impressed with Leigh when we played them at home a few weeks ago and if they come with the same game plan and determination then we could be in trouble. It will be interesting to see how the squad is rotated but I think that it may be the game where Eseh may get his chance. A loss to Leigh would not be surprising and I bet Lam can’t wait to get his team fired up to meet us with his forwards leading the way in giving us major problems. It’s just our luck that Leeds look to be starting to turn things around and they will be looking for revenge of the thrashing that we gave them at the end of last season. Hopefully with two games under his belt Field can give us the attacking advantage to edge a victory. After three games in 10 days we then have just seven days to prepare to meet Saints in the Magic Weekend. Although Saints are having a torrid time of late by that time they will probably have a few players back so I am expecting another intense game against our nearest and dearest. For me the biggest decision that Peet has to make is how do we cover Leeming at hooker for the next few weeks. For me we cannot utilise Farrell in that role as it dilutes our game out wide both in defence and attack. Not sure when Forber is back but I suspect that it won't be in the next week or so. Maybe Keighran could assist during the game when Leeming is off and I wouldn’t be surprised if Keighran starts the games at half-back to give young Farrimond some time on the bench and use him as part of the rotation to cover for Leeming.

A really testing time for the team and it will put a lot of pressure on the senior players to guide the youngsters through a hectic fixture list. Wire I suspect will probably finish top of the league so it is imperative that we finish no lower than second to ensure a home game in the play-offs. An away play-off game at Wire or HKR would not be for the faint hearted and not one that many fans would relish. Interesting times.