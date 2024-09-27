Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Our panel of Wigan Warriors experts reflect on the recent League Leaders’ Shield triumph, the 2024 Super League Dream Team selection, the latest contract renewals and make their predictions for the upcoming play-offs.

Stephen Ford:

Another trophy in the cabinet after the forecasted thrashing of a depleted Salford team. A great success when you consider that we have also landed the WCC and the CC during the course of season. For me, the highlights of the season have been the development of Nsemba, Eckersley, Farrimond and Forber for extended playtime in SL and securing extended contracts on Nsemba and Eckersley. We have an exciting young squad with the majority of players on extended contracts, so hopefully we are the start of a successful period with a few more trophies to be won in the next few years. A year when we also had long term lay-offs due to injury to Field and French and still maintained a high standard to land the LLS for the second year running. Off field the club continues to be an integral part of the community which just puts a cherry on top to the successes on the field. Average crowds for the season are up year-on-year with seemingly more and more younger fans attending on a regular basis. Currently it's great to be a Wigan fan.

Two very interesting play-off games over the weekend with four Lancashire clubs locking horns to see if they can progress to the next stage. Personally I find both games difficult to predict and who we will play next week. The Salford v Leyth game looks sure to be an evenly contested game. Salford’s home form is very impressive and Leyth’s form of late has been excellent. I particularly like watching both teams so I’d be happy to see either team to the next stage of the play-offs. Leyth have had to fight their way back into the top six after a slow start due predominantly to injuries and at some point I think that their tank will empty after all their efforts. I think a slight advantage to Salford which I suspect will be helped by resting the vast majority of their squad last week. Salford by less than six points. The Wire v Saints game could be a blowout if Saints do not bring their defensive A game but if they do then there is a possibility that they could sneak past Wire.

Wigan Warriors have won back-to-back League Leaders' Shield titles for the first time in Super League history

Saints go into the game as underdogs and the vast majority of their fans think that their season is all but over after a season of poor quality rugby. Burgess so far seems to have added much more resilience and consistency to their play and Wire fans I think are more confident of beating Saints than they would have been in recent history. If, and it’s a big if, Saints can remember how to grind out a win versus a top four side then they will have a chance however, I’m not sure if they have the capability to score enough points to see off a pace packed Wire. If Wire get an early score then I could see them winning by 18 or more points but I’m pretty certain that Saints will put up a very aggressive performance and will be very difficult to beat. Another very tight game with I predict Wire monopolising territorial advantage giving them the edge to win by less than four points. It wouldn’t surprise in the slightest if both of my predictions prove to be wrong. An exciting weekend ahead.

Glynn Bradshaw:

A routine win against Salford, could have been even more to be honest. It was also good to see Keighran back on goal kicking form.

Not sure who I’d want to face next, good to hear that ticket sales appear to be quite strong, as this has been an issue with play-off games in the past, with a disappointing home following.

Named in this year's Super League Dream Team, Junior Nsemba has signed a new six-year deal with Wigan Warriors

It’s also good to see that we have overtaken Leeds as the best supported club.

More good news with the extended contracts for Eckersley and Nsemba, although whether this will deter Nsemba’s suitors in the NRL, remains to be seen.

Hopefully we are just hitting form at the right time and fingers crossed if we can maintain key players fitness and maintain discipline, fingers crossed for another trip to Old Trafford.

Darren Wrudd:

As soon as we saw the Salford team sheet we knew two things; Wigan had a perfect opportunity to secure the League Leaders’ Shield and the moans and tantrums from East Hull would start echoing through social media without delay, right on both counts. But a tactical squad selection from Salford certainly did not account for our year's success and Hull KR had their chance a couple of weeks ago but were sent back up the M62 with their tails firmly tucked between their legs. The year has been a tough one for sure with injuries to many of our players and bans handed out like never before, some of them justified. But from the management, coaches, backroom staff and players we have seen such commitment and professionalism that the title is a tribute to all of that hard work to remain the most consistent performers in the league.

The game itself became something of a showcase whilst in possession, with the freedom to try new things and training ground moves and push the boundaries. Since when does Kaide Ellis chip the ball for the halves to chase, not to mention the interplay between the backs to generate so many chances. Whilst a joy to watch, when defending it was like a switch had been thrown and we seemed desperate to keep the zero tally against us.

A huge congratulations and massive thank you to the club for the year so far, but as we all know there is yet one hill to climb to really call ourselves Champions once more.

The night was made such a celebratory occasion by the club with fireworks and Freddie Mercury belting out some of his classics, who then hung around for the finale with the fitting, ‘We are the Champions’ blaring out for all to join in. The trophy was lifted and it was touching to see the camaraderie offered by the lads to not lift it before the rest of the squad was in place, particularly Brad O’Neill who was hobbling over on crutches after his operation. It just underlines what a complete squad attitude we have, led by our captain Liam Farrell.

This week our well earned rest whilst we hope that Warrington v Saints is brutal and Leigh v Salford fast enough to use up next week's energy. I think Wire will be far too good for Saints and that will leave us probably playing Salford in another semi-final. But this time we will definitely have the upper hand. Whatever the combination, we can enjoy this week but the focus has to be pinpoint and I am positive that Matt Peet will have next week planned out carefully alongside his able assistant coaches.

Other news saw some standout performances by some of our youngsters out on loan with Harvey Makin and Tom Ratchford both stamping their authority as prop forwards for Bradford and Barrow respectively. The exciting news that Zack Eckersley has also signed a new four-year deal further enhances the continuity and development of the team which goes to show that there is very little rest for Kris Radlinski in preparing not just for the following weeks’ games, but several years planning in advance. The Dream Team was announced too and very worthy selections for Marshall, Thompson, Wardle and Nsemba. I could gush for five minutes on each at least but needless to say that it is proper recognition for the high quality performances they have all shown in 2024 so far.

David Bailey:

Wigan Warriors - League Leaders 2024 and back-to-back League Leaders’ Shield winners for the first time in the club’s history.

Wigan Warriors - World Club Champions, Challenge Cup holders and League Leaders 2024. On the brink of an unprecedented quadruple.

Just two games separate Wigan and further history, another tick in the box for Kris Radlinski and Matt Peet’s quest to establish a new rugby league dynasty in the town.

I was fortunate enough to attend the Loch Lomonds event celebrating Joe Lydon and Gary Connolly at Robin Park Arena. These two weren’t the only legends celebrated on the evening as Kris Radlinski, Professor Chris Brookes and Matt Peet inducted Graeme West and Bill Ashurst into the Wigan Rugby League Hall of Fame. I am too young to remember Bill Ashurst in the flesh but knowing people who did see him, and reflecting on the impact he made as a trailblazing Brit in Australian rugby league at Penrith, it’s a hugely deserved honour. As for ‘Westy’, well, it’s about time. The camps held at Robin Park Arena during school holidays with the current Warriors players and staff are a reflection of the Coaching Schools that Westy was doing in the 80s. A giant of a man, who led this club into the eyes of the country, first as a player and then as a coach. He bought into everything about the town and is possibly the most important signing that Wigan made before that glorious era of the 80s and 90s.

Whilst it’s always good to reflect on the past, it’s the present and future that is causing a real stir at the club. With the shield tucked safely away, the Warriors headed down to Bath for a three day break. It’s on these kinds of camps that bonds are strengthened as Matt Peet plots a path to cement the current squad's status as legends. I was privileged to see a snippet of the documentary that Jam films are making of the club, covering their pre-season camp in Portugal right up to now. The fact they’ve covered a World Club Challenge and Challenge Cup win, a successful League campaign, and are just 160 minutes away from a clean sweep is incredible. They really will have landed lucky should Wigan pull off the Grand Slam. I loved how the preview showed not only the men's team, but all levels of the club, and delved into the private lives of stars like Harry Smith and Liam Marshall on what’s been an emotional rollercoaster for them. It really promises to be a must watch, not just for Warriors fans.

Speaking of all levels, you have to give a huge wrap to John Duffy and the academy players after travelling over Billinge lump and beating the old enemy on their own patch. Wigan v St Helens would be a battle royale in tiddlywinks, never mind on a rugby pitch in horrible conditions. Jack Farrimond produced an all-action display and was exemplary with his boot, eventually making the difference between the two sides. Jack Purtill has had a great season too in numerous positions and getting on the score sheet. Taylor Kerr celebrated his elevation into the full-time environment with a superb display at loose forward too. St Helens have a great player in Harry Robertson too who was valiant in defeat. The two clubs are at the forefront of youth development and their trophy hauls over the years surely justify that prioritisation.

This week sees the elimination semi-finals whilst Wigan and Hull KR have some rest and recuperation as a reward for their finish. I expect Warrington to comfortably dispatch St Helens, but it is Warrington after all. As for Salford v Leigh, I just think Leigh will have too much physicality and will look to set up yet another Battle of the Borough to get to Old Trafford.

Finally it was superb to see Wigan reward Zach Eckersley and Junior Nsemba with new contracts. After losing some key players with injuries this season, they have both stepped in and stepped up and their contribution to us being where we are now should not be overlooked. Both have the potential to be absolute superstars, Junior could well be the most talked about player in rugby league next year and we need to elevate him to the mainstream consciousness. A gentle giant who really doesn’t know how special he is.