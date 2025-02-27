Super League will take a step into the unknown this weekend when Wigan face Warrington in Las Vegas

Our panel of Wigan Warriors experts set the scene for this weekend’s historic Super League game against Warrington Wolves in Las Vegas...and contemplate how on earth did we get here...

Darren Wrudd:

When I first heard of the possibility of a Super League game in Las Vegas, I was not sure what to make of it. Was it another gimmick or a genuine chance to promote our game on the largest possible stage? As time went on and the conversations turned more to ‘are you going’, it became evident that the Wigan faithful had bought into the concept hook line and sinker. Not surprising at all, as given half a chance I too would be strolling up the Vegas strip and taking in all the sights and sounds.

The success of last year's trip by the Australian NRL clubs brought Kris Radlinski to make a bold request to the NRL to join the party with a Super League game, and it seems they were only too happy to have us on board. The natural choice of Warrington as our opponents was welcomed by the RFL and, while other clubs were reportedly rather upset at being left out, we only want the best on the big stages don’t we?

So while there is just two points at stake, it has all the feel of a finals game and win, lose or draw I would consider it a huge marketing success for our game already. The only shadow on the horizon was Sam Burgess, the Warrington coach, not being granted his Visa in time to travel with his team. It was in danger of becoming the big story, before being resolved.

It seems the Wigan club has gone overboard on looking after the fans over there too, with many representatives of our club involved in events and even a free pre-game soiree for fans with Martin Offiah, Shaun Wane and Denis Betts in attendance, not to mention the possibility of bumping into Pat Richards or many other ex-Wigan stars. There is also a special commemorative brochure for the game which is available from the club shop, so we can have our souvenirs back here in Wigan too.

For many, however, it is a little bitter sweet, with a game of such huge importance and some not being able to go for whatever reason. Sitting at home, I sympathise for others in the same boat as me. But as a statement from Kris Radlinski pointed out this week, they are well aware of our plight and are also conscious that they are out there representing us. He is a sincere man is Rads, and that will have come from the heart.

As for the game itself, I am hoping for fireworks and an improved performance from our squad. We were flattered last week by an opposition who were not in the same league. We will have benefitted from the game as we looked much more fluid with ball in hand.

But this will be no walkover and I hope we have some skills on show from both teams. Not sure what they expect as a total TV audience, I can’t imagine that worldwide it would not smash all records, and I look forward to settling down with a beer, a chilli dog and perhaps surround myself with shimmering dancing girls (Glenda and the two cats) and request - nay demand - a little less conversation………….thank you very much, see you on the other side!

David Bailey:

Wigan Warriors in Las Vegas. Doesn’t seem real, does it? I can assure you it is though. For a club with its roots firmly planted in the hard-working north west town, to pinch a phrase from a well known northerner: ‘ We do things differently here’. Make no mistake, Wigan and Warrington flying the flag for Super League would not have happened without Kris Radlinski’s input. Other clubs may follow in subsequent seasons, but where Wigan lead others follow.

Twickenham for the Middlesex 7’s, the cross-code challenge v Bath, first Super league game in Oz, first Super League game in Barcelona. Even Paris touted for 2026 with the Dragons, and talk of another on the road game next year, maybe even Dublin, as Warrington return the favour. There’s a real fervour around the game at the moment, and every club needs to jump on the back of the feel-good factor.

Leigh certainly have and it was fantastic to see the recent efforts of Warriors fan Dean Chadwick. A friendly bet ended up with him saying if Leigh beat Wigan at the Brick, he would wear a Leopards shirt adorned with 'Number 1 fan' on the back for their next game. Leigh picked up on this and invited Dean to their game last weekend, and he met some of the players. On the back of this, he has raised well over £2,000 for Wigan & Leigh Hospice, a charity close to both clubs and to the borough. Of course Wigan are doing their bit too, but fair play to Derek Beaumont for embracing this. He’s not everyone’s cup of tea, but the rebrand has certainly took Leigh on a new and improved journey. So once again well done Dean.

Anyway, back to matters in hand, Wigan v Warrington - where we have already had the sideshow of Sam Burgess’ visa issues - the venue is set and we are good to good. After a scratchy opening-round defeat to Leigh, the Warriors, and in particular Jai Field, found their attacking groove at Hull. With no further injuries on the back of Brad O’Neill and Ethan Havard’s absence, Wigan are back firing.

Warrington again have flattered to deceive and are missing a few players themselves. But the bright lights of Vegas should see an entertaining game between some of Super Leagues shining stars.

Williams, Ashton, Dufty, Field, French and Nsemba will all be looking to write their name in rugby league history, and I fancy Wigan to come good on the big stage once again.

Not since that Challenge Cup semi-final defeat to Hull KR on a rainy Saturday in Leeds have Wigan frozen on the biggest stage. Matt Peet seems to have found the magic formula, and I expect his touch to turn to gold once again in Sin City.