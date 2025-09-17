Jai Field scoring a try for Wigan Warriors

Our panel of Warriors experts run the rule over the win over Castleford Tigers, Dream Team candidates and Friday’s clash with Leeds Rhinos in the final round of the regular Super League campaign...

David Bailey:

So, just like that, we are at Round 27 of the regular season.

Castleford turned up last weekend, perhaps only in body rather than spirit, and Muizz Mustapha’s burst aside, offered very little.

Kruise Leeming salutes the Wigan Warriors fans

Wigan coach Matt Peet used the game to give Adam Keighran, Harry Smith and Liam Farrell a breather, but Wigan didn’t miss a beat. Abbas Miski made a rare appearance on the wing, and Zach Eckersley smoothly slotted in at centre.

It was also a rare appearance for Jack Farrimond, but for once, he was lining up alongside Bevan French. He duly made his mark with a stunning performance and bagged a couple of tries too. He really is a special talent, but I think some fans need to temper their expectations. He’s way ahead of other prodigious talents like Harry Smith and George Williams were at the same age. I think he knows he is in the right place, and who wouldn’t benefit from working alongside Jai Field, French and Smith, and being coached by Tommy Leuluai and Paul Deacon? He has a huge future ahead of him.

Wigan, and their defensive lapse aside, looked to be getting the bit between their teeth. Peet has alluded to the players ‘smelling’ the play-offs, and it certainly looks that way. Four tries conceded in five games whilst their rivals splutter their way to the knockout games. Wakefield even gave Wigan a hint of the League Leaders’ Shield with a superb effort against a tired and leggy Hull KR. I expect Rovers to get the job done on Thursday, but they will be more worried about the difference in energy levels between themselves and their rivals. I wouldn’t have any fears about facing Rovers on current form.

Wigan, though, still have a job to do. Hopefully, that 12-10 defeat at Leeds back in March, thanks to the weirdest try you will see, is still in their minds. After a horrendous performance against Catalans Dragons, Leeds will be looking for a response.

Harvie Hill on the charge for Wigan Warriors

I am unsure if Man of Steel contender Jake Connor will play, as Leeds are guaranteed a home semi, and I think they would be foolish to risk Connor in a game that, let’s be honest, will just decide who they play in the elimination semi.

I expect a fully focused and determined Wigan to triumph and perhaps rest a few in the pack – Kaide Ellis, for example.

The Dream Team will be announced soon, too, and whilst I try not to pay too much attention to it, I would expect the team to have a couple of Wigan players in it. Field, for me, is still the best fullback in Super League and tops the try-scoring charts for a reason.

Jake Wardle is comfortably the best natural centre in the division, too. I don’t think French will make the cut due to the number of games he has played, but anyone who argues that he’s the best player by a country mile doesn’t know rugby league. I don’t think we will have any forwards in the team, just based on the injury disruption to the likes of Sam Walters, Ethan Havard and Luke Thompson.

Tyler Dupree in action for Wigan Warriors

Glynn Bradshaw:

The win over Castleford was a tremendous team performance, and the makeup of the team and the decision to rest players were probably influenced by Leeds’ shock defeat to Catalans the previous evening.

It meant that the points difference didn’t really matter anymore; it was just a question of getting the win, which we secured with some great rugby, and our best performance for some time.

Ethan Havard of Wigan Warriors

I think it was wise to rest Keighran, as he is on the cusp of a suspension. I do feel we need him in the team, as Miski looks far from fit, and Eckersley on the wing means we have pace on both flanks, and although not as good as Miski at driving the ball out, he is improving.

I have to marvel at Field and how he reads the game. His first try from Miski’s offload shows how much ground he made to get in position. However, he wasn’t alone, and Farrimond shone at scrum half, Leeming was a solid starter, and Tyler Dupree made good yardage. Also, it was good to give Havard and Thompson more game time and well-earned rests for Ellis, Liam Byrne and Liam Farrell.

It will be interesting to see how both sides line up this week. Even if Leeds won, it is unlikely they will finish higher than fourth, so I think Connor will be saved for next week.

As for Wigan, will they choose to go with the same team or bring everybody back to build momentum? An interesting selection quandary for Peet and his staff.

A home semi-final is just reward for the squad. Although we have been below par for the majority of the season, hopefully we are coming good at the right time.

Personally, I hope that Deacon is kept on beyond this season, as I think he has been a great addition, and a Wigan lad, to boot.

Jack Farrimond with his Player of the Match medal after Wigan Warriors' win over Castleford Tigers

The Dream Team is announced next Monday. We may only have one this year due to injuries and loss of form. I think the fullback spot is a straight shootout between Field and Leeds’ Lachie Miller, but hopefully Field’s try-scoring record and number of assists will clinch his place. He has had a great season.

If we can stay clear of injuries and suspension, we give ourselves every chance of a three-peat – fingers crossed!

