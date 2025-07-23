Adam Keighran in action for Wigan Warriors

Our panel of Warriors experts run the rule over the Hull FC defeat, injuries and Friday’s clash with Catalans Dragons at the Brick Community Stadium…

David Bailey:

Well, that was sobering, wasn’t it? I’m beginning to get fed up of playing Hull FC on a Saturday. That’s four consecutive defeats against them now.

Now, I know Wigan fans are a passionate bunch, and I know they have seen more than their fair share of success in the past 40 years. I know I have witnessed all of it, mostly first hand. That being said, the absolute meltdowns recently are just ridiculous. We cannot win every game, we cannot win every trophy, yet here we are, still in second place, with less than a third of the regular season to go.

Kaide Ellis of Wigan Warriors

Add in injuries to Bevan French (2023 Man of Steel and one of the best players in the competition), Abbas Miski (2023 Super League’s joint top try-scorer), Luke Thompson (NRL and Super League veteran), Sam Walters who was arguably our form prop before his injury and Jack Farrimond (one of the brightest talents in the league).

That’s before a ball was kicked.

And then to lose Zach Eckersley to a nasty-looking leg injury and Jai Field to a head injury assessment. I mean, come on, does that not give Matt Peet SOME credit? Yes, I know Christian Wade made some basic errors under the high ball, and there’s no mitigation for a 34-year-old rugby union and NFL convert not being able to catch a ball.

That being said, he looked our most dangerous player in possession. I doubt he will play this Friday against Catalans unless needs must, as that would send out the wrong impression to players like Jacob Douglas.

Jake Wardle in action for Wigan Warriors

I’m not worried, just yet.

Hull FC must be credited for their performance. Aidan Sezer once again destroyed us tactically. Forget his time at Leeds, the bloke is one of the most intelligent halves in Super League.

Herman Ese’ese ran through us countless times. Zak Hardaker and Cade Cust played like blokes hell bent on proving a point to their former employers.

I can have no complaints about a Hull team that completed sets and pinpointed deficiencies. Wigan will have to learn, and learn quickly, but that is one ability Peet has always shown.

Wigan Warriors prop Ethan Havard scoring a try against Hull FC

Wigan have lost five regular-season games in 2025. We’d lost four at this point last season, and six at the same point in 2023. It’s hardly a cause for panic.

Whilst the League Leaders’ Shield is likely gone, there’s no coach I’d rather trust to get it right in September when the play-offs start. Wigan will have to rediscover their defensive intensity, and of course have their best players available, but let’s not panic just yet.

Before I get on to this week’s Men’s game, I must again praise the Women’s team. Another 80-point victory and records continue to be broken. Izzy Rowe is just 10 points shy of becoming the first Warriors Women’s player to hit 300 points. With games against Leeds and Leigh coming up, I doubt it will be long before she reaches the milestone.

Honestly, get down to watch them if you can. They play some great rugby, and are fantastic with the fans, especially the young kids. They are a real asset to the club.

Christian Wade of Wigan Warriors

This Friday sees the Men’s team take on Catalans Dragons, with Joel Tomkins their new permanent head coach.

Wigan, though, must look after themselves. A win is absolutely crucial at this point with Leigh breathing down their necks. The Warriors have a bye week before they assault the latter part of the season, so please, lads, just win. The backline will be an interesting call, and I hope Peet puts some faith in the youngsters rather than square pegs in round holes.

Glynn Bradshaw:

Well, just when you thought things couldn’t possibly get worse, they did, I’m afraid.

Where do we start to unpick the bones from that performance? Another scoreless first half, outplayed, schooled by a dominant pack and a dominant halfback.

I’ve got to credit Hull for a 97 per cent completion, which, when putting that against another inept performance by ourselves, it wasn’t going to end well.

Harry Smith takes on the line against Hull FC

On both sides of the ball, we were poor yet again, not making enough yardage with the ball in hand and a brittle defence these days.

There were lots of comments regarding Wade, but to be fair, he does have some good points. The trouble is they are outweighed by the mistakes costing tries. It’s hard to fathom why we signed a 34-year-old with no rugby league experience.

I would be really surprised to see his name in the starting line-up on Friday, but to be fair, he is not on his own; there are plenty of individuals not cutting the mustard at the moment. I think apart from Wade’s try, the thing I enjoyed most was Adam Keighran’s tackle on Ese’ese in front of the South Stand, saving a certain try from the big man.

On to Catalans Dragons this Friday, and a few selection headaches for Peet to contend with. Personally, I would go with Noah Hodkinson at fullback, Keighran at centre and Kruise Leeming in the halves to minimise disruption.

Surely we can’t be as bad again, can we? It’s hard to work out what has gone so horribly wrong at the Warriors. All we can hope is we can scrape through on Friday, and with some troops returning in time for the Warrington Wolves game in August, we can begin to look more like our old selves, but that seems an age ago.

Second place is suddenly no longer a given, and with Leigh in such great form and six home games out of eight to come, they look in a strong position.

Let’s hope we have something to shout about and we can score first for a change. Fingers crossed!