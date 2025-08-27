Jai Field (left) and Bevan French (right) celebrate Wigan Warriors' win over Wakefield Trinity

Our panel of Warriors experts run the rule over the win over Wakefield Trinity, Bevan French’s return and the upcoming clash against Catalans Dragons in the south of France...

David Bailey:

After a tricky few weeks, the sun shone once again on The Brick.

Bevan is back! After Matt Peet said French wasn’t right, he was named in the squad and then in the team against Wakefield Trinity. Boy, have we missed him. An assist, a try and a try involvement gave Bevan and Wigan a lightning start.

Liam Byrne applauds the Wigan Warriors fans

It wasn’t all about Bevan, though. Sam Walters deservedly retained his place in the 17, and did a full 80 minutes, covering both second-row and prop, eating metres for fun and topping off his display with a try.

The most impressive element for me was the defence once again. Peet spoke about the team (and the fans) getting excited at this stage of the season, and you can just sense it. Whether that was down to French returning, we will soon find out.

Wigan had a run of five games at the end of last season without conceding a try. They will need this kind of form to secure second place, with St Helens and Leeds breathing down their necks and on the horizon.

It appears that Christian Wade’s short spell at the club will come to an end. It’s a shame for him, but it just shows the differences between elite sports. It was a risk, but fortunately under Mike Danson’s ownership, one that Wigan could afford to take, and whilst this one didn’t work out, at least the club are trying different things.

Brad O'Neill (left) and Kruise Leeming (right) all smiles after Wigan Warriors' victory against Wakefield Trinity

I was delighted to see Paul Deacon return to the club following his departure from Sale Sharks. He was tormentor-in-chief when at Bradford as a player, but had a huge impact in his spells at Wigan, both on and off the field.

It could be an astute signing for Peet, and I was interested to read his Wigan Today interview, where he was talking about his focus for the last few games. If anyone can turn Wigan’s transitions into something effective, Paul can. I am sure he will be as excited as the fans to work with Jai Field, Liam Marshall, Abbas Miski, Zach Eckersley, French, Harry Smith and Jack Farrimond. It’s this type of detail and the famous one per cent efforts that could steer us to Old Trafford once again.

This week, we take on Catalans for the third and final time this season. A strong following of around 1,500 Wiganers are due to make the trip, which is good going for a second trip of the summer and the end of the school holidays.

Joel Tomkins is still searching for some direction, and the Dragons are due another wholesale change of personnel this summer. Thankfully, it is a late kick-off for the Warriors, so the heat shouldn’t be a disadvantage.

Bevan French (left) and Max Jowitt (right) shake hands after Wigan Warriors' clash with Wakefield Trinity

If Wigan can focus on the defensive aspect once again, the points will take care of themselves. Hopefully, Adam Keighran recovers from his knee knock, and Luke Thompson can’t be far away. As other clubs’ injuries mount, Wigan seem to be getting bodies back fresh for the run-in.

Glynn Bradshaw:

A welcome boost for the points difference, a good win, and more importantly, a really good performance on Sunday, so credit to all concerned for a job well done.

Inevitably, the return of French was key, and he rightly takes the plaudits. However, there were improvements all across the board individually.

Wigan star Sam Walters celebrates his try against Wakefield

Walters put in a big shift, Liam Farrell had a good game, but it’s not fair to single out anybody. This was a victory based on teamwork. I think, along with others, the return of French created confidence from one to 17.

It was also noticeable how much we moved the ball, stretching their defence. I wonder if Deacon is having an influence in that regard. It seems like a canny move and one we should maybe look at perhaps extending.

However, we must not get carried away and look to make this type of performance the norm rather than the exception. We have some stern tests in our last four games, maybe three wins from four might be enough to secure second spot, although with Saints having the better points difference, this looks like a must-win game.

It will be interesting to see on Saturday if Junior Nsemba is used off the bench again. He looked rejuvenated and was a real handful against Wakefield.

I was very impressed by Leeds in their win against Hull KR on Thursday night. They moved the ball so well, and look like a serious threat with players still to return, too.

All in all, it looks set for a very interesting end to the regular season. Fingers crossed, we can come back from France with two points, ready for the auld enemy next week.