Junior Nsemba (right) shakes hands with Zac Woolford (left) after Wigan Warriors' win over Huddersfield Giants

Our panel of Warriors experts run the rule over the win over Huddersfield Giants, Christian Wade’s debut, recent contract extensions and Saturday’s clash with Hull FC...

David Bailey:

To adapt a phrase from northern dialect, often attributed to Tony Wilson, ‘Wigan, we do things differently round here’.

What a tribute to Sir Billy Boston, it was just magical to see Billy’s face light up, firstly when he saw his teammates from the 1965 Challenge Cup final, and then when he saw the class of 2025, most notably Junior Nsemba.

Christian Wade on his Super League debut

A night that will live long in the annals. Perhaps less so for the rugby, Wigan laboured in a wretched first half, not aided in any way by Chris Kendall. With my spec bang on the halfway line, I could see on regular occasions the official dragging Wigan back 11 metres, and Huddersfield just 9. No wonder Wigan struggled to make headway.

The controversial decision to disallow a Harry Smith try just before half-time looked extremely harsh to me. George King had ample opportunity to get Smith. That being said, the decision certainly galvanised the fans, and I’d imagine it galvanised the players too.

Harry Smith’s kicking game, Tyler Dupree and Liam Byrne actually getting on a roll and delivering much-needed metres. Jake Wardle, well, being Jake Wardle.

The cream of the crop was the last tackle try that brought Wigan level. A Liam Farrell bomb, a superb tap back by debutant Christian Wade, Dupree keeping the ball alive, as did Jacob Douglas, twice. Slick hands from Zach Eckersley and Nsemba, and that pinpoint kick from Smith to Wardle, who casually stepped out of the way of the defender. The Brick erupted, and 30 points without reply saw the Warriors coast home.

Adam Keighran celebrates Wigan Warriors' win over Huddersfield Giants

A mention for Christian Wade, too. He has played the game for a matter of weeks with just two reserve outings. A pressure game and a few early wobbles, although I thought the first knock-on call was harsh.

However, he never hid, he carried on looking for the ball and made good metres, and with a bit of space outside him, he looked a threat. A simple try, but some excellent one-on-one defence makes me think he could well be an asset as Abbas Miski and Liam Marshall recover.

I was thrilled to see Harvey Makin get on the pitch too, a solid player from good stock, and I think he will get ample opportunities next season when a few middles depart.

It was great to see Wigan retain Tom Forber and Adam Keighran. I am sure both could have gone elsewhere, but to have that continuity for a few years is great news.

Wigan Warriors prop Tyler Dupree on the charge against Huddersfield Giants

I was interested to see Josh Charnley declare he’d love to finish at Wigan. If the terms were right and he was used in rotation with Marshall and Miski, I’d certainly take a look. He will be hungry to overtake Ryan Hall’s Super League try-scoring record, is still in great nick, and with the weapons at Wigan’s disposal, he’d certainly get opportunities.

The Warriors Women had another impressive win, defeating Huddersfield 76-0. They really are such an impressive team, even with several changes (no Jenna Foubister and Grace Banks partnering Izzy Rowe in the halves for one), they barely flinched. They have Warrington up next, and I think that will be another routine win.

Back to the men’s team and a rare Saturday afternoon game. Wigan will hopefully have some players back, but I won’t complain if it is the same 17 that played Huddersfield.

Hull FC await, and with Hull KR tripping up against Leigh, now is the time for Wigan to click into gear and really exert some pressure.

Liam Byrne of Wigan Warriors

KR had the chance to go 6 points clear just two weeks ago. Wigan need to ensure they are level when KR take the field against Catalans. Just like the weather recently, the race for the League Leaders’ Shield is heating up.

Glynn Bradshaw:

Well, that was a game of two halves.

I think the first half was as bad as we’ve seen this year. It was hard to judge how good we were second half, as Huddersfield were terrible, but a great try by Wardle, though, with the cross-field kick from Smith.

It was the same old problem in the first half, not making enough yardage with the ball in hand, meaning the Giants were getting the ball on their 40-yard line and building pressure as a result.

In the second half, the roles were reversed, and we had a lot of field position.

Wigan Warriors centre Jake Wardle in action against Huddersfield Giants

Wade was on debut, it was a bit of a mixed bag, as you’d expect. I think he will play again this week, so hopefully he will be better for the run-out.

It was no surprise about Keighran re-signing, but I must admit, I expected Forber to move on.

I think we should make some new signings if possible, as we badly need some big yardage-making forwards to get us in good field position and not have to rely on Marshall and Miski.

I’m expecting a tough challenge from Hull FC. They are clearly better on the road, and I’ll say the same as the last few weeks, we need to improve, so fingers crossed.