Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Our panel of Wigan Warriors experts reflect on Saturday’s historic night at Old Trafford – with Matt Peet’s side completing a historic Grand Slam.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren Wrudd

I am not sure if it's my age or just the exciting year we have witnessed, but leading up to the Grand Final had me absolutely buzzing! Not over confident as such, but happy that we were going to be a very difficult side to beat and so it panned out. We can take so much from this year but the special aspect to my eye is the defensive commitment from the squad. Often having no respect for their own safety, the lads seem to carry the thought of hard defence like a proud badge of honour. To hold our try line for four games having nilled three sides on the bounce then only conceded a scrappy two point kick from KR is just amazing and you can tell that the mind set of the squad has totally bought into our coaching lessons.

On the game itself, there are so many outstanding performances that it is difficult to single out, but Luke Thompson was for me the absolute man of the match and epitomises the toughness of our sport every time he steps onto the park. We all love to see the hard drives with ball in hand and our pack doesn't let us down, but the defensive efforts from the likes of Thompson, Field and Farrell were inspiring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan Warriors celebrate the Grand Final victory with the supporters

Of course Bevan French stole the show with his mesmerising footwork and blistering pace, but he will be the first to acknowledge that he could not do his thing if it were not for the lads around him, setting up the structure to give him some broken defence to run at.

I feel for Luke Thompson as I thought his challenge, which was considered late, was no more than a bump and milked to death by KR. It’s a fine balance and the lengthy ban that Hiku faces for tugging on Nsemba’s arm when he could have been very seriously injured has been questioned too. A difficult balance and this year has been full of controversy over the whole disciplinary procedures. I shudder to think of the new interpretations they will usher in next year to even more sanitise the biff.

The year has been the best we could dream of, but it began way back in 2007 when Mr Ian Lenagan and his family bought into the club and vowed to restore its standing on the world stage. Year on year we have built and improved and no one more than our CEO Kris Radlinski. Overseeing the monumental changes, Rads has been pivotal in the upward development at every level. We have a huge debt of gratitude as fans to both the Lenegan family and Kris himself. Of course the new owner of the club must have the lowest profile in Super League, but Mike Danson has shown faith in the management and left them to do their thing which has proved to be a stroke of genius. His first year at the helm and we win all four trophies on offer, Bevan French takes Man of the match in the Grand Final, the Challenge Cup final and the World Club Challenge. Nsemba voted young player of the year and even though they gave Mikey Lewis Man of Steel award, we know who it really belongs to.

I suppose I am waiting for the bubble to burst and being top of the tree I am wondering how much of an increase will be seen on the ticket prices. Last year, they took our season ticket money in August as an ‘early bird’ renewal. Now we are marching toward November and still no news. Please go easy on us Rads, lets not see as much a percentage increase as the drinks and food at the stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bevan French scored the only try of the 2024 Grand Final

I suppose the lads not on international duty will all have holidays booked and I don’t blame them. But the internationals are almost upon us for a big finish to the year with several of the Wigan players involved. Will there be enough of a statement for the antipodeans to begin to show some respect for the home of the game, will Penrith be brave enough to face Wigan in a World Club Challenge, or will they hide behind Cleary’s apron strings with stuttering excuses rather than risk getting flogged again by their betters. See, the season comes to an end, but it all starts again. I hope you all winter well and look forward to seeing everyone next year at the Brick Community Stadium.

Stephen Ford:

Another superb performance from the lads on Saturday and I can honestly say that right from the kick off until the final minute I was really confident that our defence could withstand anything that HKR would throw at us. When the team plays in that mode it is almost impossible to see us losing a game because all the players seem so composed and it is exceptionally difficult for a team to score against us. The fourth consecutive game where we haven’t conceded a try must I suspect be a club record if not a British RL record. For me personally the two highlights of the victory were our first back to back GF victories and the unprecedented quadruple in the SL era.

Obviously French is getting all the plaudits for yet another magical try however, I thought that Smith had yet another superb final display but the MOM accolade once again eluded him. Thompson once again led the pack magnificently and if he had been awarded the MOM very few fans would have argued against the decision. When we signed Thompson I was a little wary perhaps after the George Burgess debacle however, Thompson has been an absolute brilliant acquisition. French just keeps on giving and giving. His pace and step is just ridiculous and he must now be the best Australian that has ever worn the cherry and white jersey. I loved Miles, Kenny and Richards but the sheer pleasure that French brings to virtually every game season after season for me makes him a once in a lifetime player. All the kids who watch us want to be the next Bevan French and it is no surprise as his footwork and pace is absolutely magical and he has given them memories that will last them a lifetime. The 2010 GF win is still my personal favourite but 2024 runs it pretty close.

Wigan head coach Matt Peet with supporters at Old Trafford

Matt Peet has done a marvellous job but he quite rightly acknowledges the brilliant support that he gets from his coaching team and the board. I’ve never met the guy but he comes across as not only a top coach but a top guy as well. Hopefully he is still hungry for more trophies in the coming years and at this rate he is on target to be the best Wigan coach in our entire history. A proud Wigan lad leading a Wigan team that does the Wigan town proud.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’ve been a regular supporter since 1967 and the 2024 season must rank as the best during all that time. Fantastic results on the field. Attendances continue to grow with more and more youngsters becoming regular fans. Off the field the club is once again an inherent part of the town, which for me is particularly pleasing. The four trophies, will quite rightly, be taken to all the local schools to share in the clubs historical achievement. All the players, coaches and support staff seem so humble and proud to be part of the club. Vegas coming up in 2025. More talented lads coming through the ranks and seamlessly dropping into the first team with relative ease. The ladies team building from the bottom up establishing sound foundations for a really bright and successful future. It’s beltin’ being a Wigan fan at the moment. Long may it continue.

David Bailey:

Well, so long, 2024. You’ve been a blast. No one on that terrace at Castleford back in February dared think we would win the lot. Sure we were favourites and were only days away from taking on Penrith, but to achieve an unprecedented single season quadruple was surely a bridge too far.

2024 Super League champions

The Warriors have been a pleasure to watch all year. We have seen Bevan French produce moments of magic, Harry Smith lead the team around the pitch, Wardle showing why he’s the best centre in the league and Marshy scoring for fun. Havard has been brilliant after overcoming two serious hamstring injuries, Luke Thompson must be signing of the season. Kaide Ellis has transitioned from a prop to an excellent 13. The emergence of Junior Nsemba, Zach Eckersley hitting the heights. A few tasters of Jack Farrimond too. With a settled coaching department and players contracted for the next few years, it does feel like Wigan will be there or thereabouts for the next three or four seasons. It’s now up to us to get behind them even more. Increase the attendances further and give Mike Danson every reason to continue investing. I was proud to hear Matt Peet talk on BBC radio Manchester. How he wants to transcend sport and improve the local area, tackling issues like male suicide, child poverty and obesity. The culture at the club just seems impeccable at the moment. From hearing Bevan French choke up at being surprised the club brought his brother and uncle over.

The Grand Final itself was another defensive masterclass. Even though KR had a try chalked off by the video ref, I never felt they would score unless it was a howling error. Epitomised by the tackle to bundle Ryan Hall into touch when Rovers seemingly had space. To not concede a try in four successive games at the end of the season, and in consecutive Grand Finals shows how much the Warriors take pride in their defence. KR played their part this season but ultimately, the Warriors beat them when it mattered, the cup semi, the game which decided the shield and in the Grand Final. As the players head off for a hugely deserved rest, dubbing their names in Wigan Rugby League folklore, Kris Radlinski will be beavering away at trying to get another World Club Challenge sorted. I am sure he feels this side are ready to write their own legend and Wigan need to capitalise on it. The Warriors fans will no doubt be eagerly anticipating the new season's kits, the fixtures and any other movements in the playing squad. Roll on 2025.

Glynn Bradshaw:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A game for the purists on Saturday, I thought we showed plenty of patience as KR were probably slightly the better team in the first 20 minutes, until Bevan produced his customary bit of magic. A great decision as well to kick the field goal right on the half time hooter which gave us that bit of breathing space and meant that as they chased the game in the second half in worsening conditions their error count increased.

I remember the last time we completed the clean sweep back in 1994, but in a salary capped sport, it must be classed as a greater achievement in 2024. Also to complete back to back Grand Final wins, without conceding a try and no try in the last four games is really special.

We have had a few blips along the way and a little luck to win some games, injuries to key players to boot, but we have this ability to peak at the right time, which makes us difficult to beat at the moment on the big stage.

Our new signings have all impressed, Thompson has just been relentless all season with his big minutes, Keighran has improved since the start of the season and had a fine game on Saturday. Leeming, I love his enthusiasm, and he has helped to fill the very large hole left by Brad O’Neill’s season-ending injury, has been so consistent. The team as a whole have been immense, and to lose only five games over the whole year, is testament to the fitness and hard work that the squad possess and also due in no small part to the coaching staff. Having said all that, the player who has impressed me amongst many this year has been Kaide Ellis, he has adapted to an unfamiliar role with such ease, and meant the loss of Smithies has barely been felt.

Massive congratulations to all at the club, on a season which will live long in the memory, let’s savour it and enjoy it while it lasts. See you next season.