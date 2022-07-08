Darren Wrudd

Many a time, we have come away from Wakefield with our heads down.

They are a tenacious side with a never say die attitude and a real grittiness about them and the club.

Wigan Warriors take on St Helens at the Magic Weekend at St James' Park

We once arrived early for a Wakey away day and thought we might have a drink in the club next to the ground but we were denied entry due to the colours I was wearing, simple old fashioned bias and bitter rivalry between fans.

So to go over there last week and spank them in front of their own supporters was a real treat.

Our plays are getting much more polished each week and the shape we showed in our attacking line is what I have been wanting to see ever since Matty Peet took over.

If anything, when things are going well we are all too often guilty of pushing that last pass when it clearly isn’t on, but choices in the heat of battle can be hard to control.

We seem to have a really strong ethic in place to back one another up, in fact I cannot remember a time when the spirit in the team looked better.

Willie Isa played his 250th Super League game and I am so glad he is wearing our colours still as he is a leader both on and off the field, a great example to young and old alike.

Harry Smith however is becoming the player he is destined to be.

Whether it is the tutelage of Lee Briers, Matty Peet or simply his maturity in playing the extra minutes that he has, I don’t know, but he could be the backbone of this Wigan team for years to come.

Smith is learning so much it is clear to see how hard he is working and he gives us options in every direction.

Looking at the coming weekend, who knows what to expect beyond the usual fireworks.

We certainly need to perform to our best if we are going to trouble the Saints but these are the games that Wiganers dream of and to play in one would be so special.

There seems to be a belief in our performances at the moment and if we take that forward and don’t let our heads drop when Saints have their 10 minutes of glory over us, which they will, we can ultimately come out on top.

In particular our forwards need to dominate the Red V.

We know we have the strike players but they can be overwhelmed if we don’t control the ruck.

So I expect a massive game from the pack to set up some special edge plays.

For sure Saints are under much more pressure than we are to perform, as being at the top of the tree, everyone wants to topple them and this year we have a real chance to do just that.

Imagine the tantrums they will throw if things don’t go their way, that can be just as entertaining as the match itself.

So everyone have a safe trip if you are travelling, if not get the beer in and buckle up for a thriller.

Jon Lyon

A trip to Wakefield has been something to be wary of in the past, but this comprehensive win gave us plenty to shout about.

Liam Byrne continued his fine form and his claim to be number one prop at the club.

Abbas Miski looks better with every game and is running in tries for fun and the return of Kai Pearce-Paul after so long out was also a welcome sight.

All of that is before we get onto twinkle toes himself. Bevan French is in sensational form at present, a joy to watch and a genuine match changer.

For all the wonderful tries and control we had through the game, we will need to be sharper defensively against Saints on Saturday.

A few of the Wakefield tries would have disappointed Matty Peet I’m sure and if we are as generous, St Helens will take full advantage.

Saturday’s game gives us a chance to put down a marker. We go into the match in great form, scoring plenty of tries from all over the pitch and should be full of confidence.

Saints, by contrast, have been unconvincing during wins over Hull KR and Toulouse and having just lost to Catalans.

They are also missing Dodd, Percival and Makinson, so the scene is surely set for a famous win and to join them at the top of the table.

As long as we approach the game with the same intensity as we did the cup semi-final and play for the full 80 minutes, we have to be confident of a win.

I have been to most of the Magic Weekend events, with a two year break after it became boring playing Warrington every year.

Newcastle is by far my favourite venue, a great location in the heart of the city and loved by the locals.

We have had some famous wins and painful defeats over the years. Beating Leeds four years in a row was certainly enjoyable as were the big wins over St Helens in 2009 and 2012.

My favourite individual moment would have to be Joe Burgess’ last gasp try against Warrington in 2017 to tie the game up at 24-24.

We somehow threw away an 18-6 lead to trail 24-20 in the 79th minute, when Sean O’Loughlin sent up the perfect high kick to the corner for Budgie to outleap the defence by several feet and ground the ball, before sliding over the dead ball line for yet another fantastic last minute feel good moment watching this wonderful team.

Glynn Bradshaw

It was another good start against Wakefield, there was a high completion rate early, and slick handling skills.

French once again was outstanding.

Defensively we were a little suspect, two attacks from them, two tries, but we managed to pull away again and in the end produced a comfortable victory.

Poor completion rate in the second half, too many unforced errors and 22 points is too many to concede, we will need to be a whole lot better defensively this week.

We know that we can score points, if we can match that with a tighter defence, then we will be hard to beat.

Saturday should be a great game between the two best sides in Super League at the moment.

We have some interesting selection choices to make, although presumably Cust and Smithies will come straight back in.

It is in the centres where Matty Peet has a dilemma. Does he go with Kai Pearce-Paul opposite Hurrell, to negate his size and power, or bring Bibby back in.