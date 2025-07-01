Wigan Warriors captain Liam Farrell applauds the supporters

Our panel of Warriors experts run the rule over the controversial win over Castleford Tigers, the latest injury news and Friday night’s trip across the borough to Leigh Leopards…

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Bailey:

That was a nice, quiet weekend with no controversy, wasn’t it? There’s nothing like a contentious Wigan decision to unite fans of rugby league. Honestly, I think if we found out world leaders were fans of ‘anyone but Wigan’, that world peace would be achieved on a Monday after a Super League round.

Do I think Harry Smith pulled back Josh Simm in that tackle? Yes. Do we see similar challenges looked past every week? Also yes. Ignore the fact that Castleford regrouped and went upfield and regained the lead before poor discipline and even poorer defence led them to lose the game again, shall we?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fact that Phil Bentham has come out and apologised for the decision is next level though. I appreciate that officials aren’t perfect. However, if Bentham is going to apologise for every ‘obvious’ incorrect decision, then he is going to be a very busy man.

I mean, the Cas try looked to me like the player grounded the ball before the line and lost it over the line, but that was brushed over.

The no-try in the first half, where Zac Cini was adjudged to have knocked on. The video ref claimed he was onside at the kick, forgive me if I am wrong, but I was under the impression that both feet needed to be behind the ball now? They weren’t.

Decisions go for and against every team, all through the season. Making a big song and dance about ONE that went Wigan’s way seems a lot like sour grapes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyway, I am sure Matt Peet will be more concerned with another below-par performance. Defensively, Wigan looked off the pace again, conceding soft tries.

We know Wigan have a wobble at this point, but they always seem to come good when it matters.

We usually have one game a season when we get battered, too. My worry is that it could happen against Hull KR if these performances become the norm rather than an exception.

The Warriors, whilst not quite at home after a long stretch of away games, are at least back in the borough this week as we take on the Leigh Leopards once more. I’ve said all I need to about the fixtures, but something needs to change to stop the repetition of games in such close proximity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I don’t know who will play this week, there are doubts over Liam Marshall still and Jake Wardle now. We know that Bevan has got a couple of months off, so Jack Farrimond will be in pole position. My only concern about Jack is not his ability (after all, he always looks a threat when he’s allowed to play his natural game), my concern is the combination at halfback with Harry Smith. They just don’t seem to click together. Whether that’s Harry focusing on trying to protect Jack, or Jack trying not to do too much and step on Harry’s toes, I am not sure.

Hopefully, a coherent run of games will allow them to develop the partnership, but if it doesn’t work, I’d be tempted to use Adam Keighran at six when we have some more outside-backs available. He has shown great intelligence and adaptability, and more so, his defence has been sound over the last 12 months.

Finally, a shout out to the Warriors Women, whilst still not getting over that hurdle of defeating St Helens in a Super League game (since 2018, I believe), they battled out a thrilling draw at Robin Park Arena to maintain their unbeaten record.

A record crowd of over 1,200 witnessed the game, which, had the Warriors shown little more composure, could have won. They remain top of the table, but the impressive aspect was that the crowd is comparable to many Championship crowds this season. There is definitely something special going on for the Women's team this season.

Glynn Bradshaw:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Well, we had the late, late show a couple of weeks ago, this week it was the late show, a pulsating second half, with the lead changing hands several times, a little bit of controversy, and a great try to end with, to send the Warriors faithful into raptures.

On that note, I thought the fans were great and got the team over the line, and it was nice to see Matty Peet showing his appreciation at full-time.

Unfortunately, our performances are not improving, and our defence in the second half, in particular, looks very fragile.

Opposition teams are making more yardage than us, and we are struggling to make yardage, especially missing the likes of Liam Marshall, Abbas Miski and Sam Walters out of our 20 metres. Add to the mix the loss of Bevan French and a few players not at their best, and it was a tense affair. Thankfully, we have Field who can pull a try or an assist out of nothing. I was pleased to see Liam Farrell cross for the winner, as he has been copping a fair bit of criticism of late.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I think we have to concentrate on our defence this week. If we can get that right, hopefully, we still have enough match winners to prevail. It was a worrying-looking injury to Wardle, too; allied with soft right-hand defence, which is also a worry.

Leigh is going to be a tough one this week, but Warriors fans are there in numbers again, having sold out our allocation.

Thankfully, the last of our away games is on Friday, and we have a run of home games to look forward to. If we can sneak a win against Leigh, we look in good order for second place, as I think the League Leaders’ Shield may be beyond us now.

Fingers crossed for a Warriors win.