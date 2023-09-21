Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Darren Wrudd:

As we expected, Castleford were no match for us last week. A 10-try masterclass was not really what I expected, but a convincing win it certainly was, with Abbas Miski stealing the limelight thanks to a scorching five-try tally. I was most impressed with the defence, though. To keep a determined, if sometimes haphazard, Tigers attack in check for most of the evening showed a real pride in the badge, long after the victory was sealed, with some great committed efforts in defending our line. To see us rest a few in the second half gave some of the others a fair crack at the game, and it was good to see Ryan Hampshire get a run out. But it did highlight just how much Harry Smith organises our game when he is on the field. There seemed to be much more input from Bevan French and Jai Field when Smith sat down, which calmed our attack a little and, although we put that score on, it could have been much more. One thing's for sure. Momentum is certainly building at the right time of year, well done Mr Peet. Nothing would please the lobby gobblers more than spoiling our chance to lift the League Leaders' Shield but, if we play to our strengths, they will need to be at their best to compete. I like Derek Beaumont and Adrian Lam, and what they have done this season is nothing short of brilliant. A total rebrand that the whole of Leigh seemed to have bought into, and a squad built on some class players and steely determination to succeed. But I am sorry Derek, there is no sentiment for 80 minutes this week, as we are determined to humble them in front of their own crowd. All we can ask in a season is to hold our own destiny in our own hands come the reckoning, and that is where we are at. Win the game, lift the shield, and it will be one tick on the list to see Ian Lenagan’s term out with some sparkle. With the weather forecast not brilliant, anything could happen, so our game-plan needs to be built on controlling what we can and defending what they throw at us. This is it, this is where the glory for the year's hard work begins. Come on lads, we are all behind you.

Matty Peet and Warriors will be aiming to prevent Adrian Lam and Leigh throwing a spanner into the works this weekend

Glynn Bradshaw:

Firstly, I'd just like to comment on the Patrick Mago signing on clip, with the young Wigan fan. Pure magic, and shows what a great club we are. The Castleford game went pretty much as we expected. I don’t think we were anywhere near our best, but we got the job done, and improved the points difference also. It also gave us the chance to rest a few players and give game-time to the likes of Sam Powell and Ryan Hampshire, and a full game for Junior Nsemba. Abbas Miski once again caught the eye, and looked at one point he was going to match or even better Bevan’s seven, but the chances dried up a little in the second half. On to possibly our biggest game of the season this weekend. If we win, we finish top of the pile. But a loss could see us drop to third, and an away semi-final tie. The difference is massive. Leigh won’t need any motivation at all playing us and, in addition, they are fighting to hang on to fourth place, and a home tie against Hull KR, rather than a trip to Humberside. The sold out signs are up at LSV and, with a large Wigan following, it promises to be a great game in a fantastic atmosphere. We need to start well again and build a lead rather than chase one, another big push from the boys and we could just make it. Can’t wait, fingers crossed.

David Bailey:

Castleford really didn't put up much resistance as the Warriors maintained their unbeaten run to remain top of the table with one round to go. I am not sure what Matty Peet would have taken from the game as the intensity of performance didn't do Wigan many favours. The old saying goes, you can only beat what's in front of you and, with points difference looking like settling the top three places, it was nice for Wigan to keep the momentum up. A small group of Castleford fans huddled behind the posts long after full-time celebrated Leigh's golden-point victory against Wakefield which finally condemned Trinity to the drop and spared the Tigers blushes. Speaking of Leigh, the Leopards are aiming to spoil the party this Friday, when the Warriors look to maintain their great run of form at a sold out Leopards Den. Local chart-topping band Lottery WInners have penned a song 'Be There, Be The Roar' based on their song 'Start Again'. I am not going to lie, as much as it's a bit of fun, it harks back to Warrington's 'Pie Smash' campaign with Chris Sandow that blew up royally in their faces. Fair play to Leigh for the interest they have generated this season. Maybe Wigan will play it a few times beforehand just for that extra motivation. Leigh still seem to have a big chip on their shoulder about Wigan but, as they brace themselves for a new record crowd, you'd think they'd be a bit grateful. I was really pleased to hear Peet say in the build up 'the performance will be secondary this week, and the result is everything - we have to win'. Usually coaches will say that if you perform well the result will take care of itself. Peet's refreshing honesty has won him many admirers this season and rightly so. A win this week and a second trophy in successive seasons will see his stock rise further. I cannot wait.

Stephen Ford: