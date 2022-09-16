Stephen Ford

I must admit, I wasn’t expecting to be playing Leeds on Friday, as I fully expected Catalan to beat them, and beat them quite comfortably.

Smith has done a great job at Leeds since he took up the coaching role, especially with a high level of injuries within the squad.

Wigan Warriors take on Leeds Rhinos for a place in the Grand Final

When Leeds beat us the other week they were definitely up for it far more than we were. I suspect that they will fancy their chances again on Friday.

The loss of Farrell for us is a major blow and if Cust is also out for the rest of the season then we will be stretched on Friday, but with Tommy returning we should still have enough strength in depth to take care of Leeds.

The worry about Tommy would be if he can play for the full 80?

If his fitness is suspect, it will be interesting to see who we will play from the bench. Hopefully, Powell may also be available, but again he would not be match fit and like Tommy he could be a potential weak link that Leeds may pursue.

I am hoping that the week off will have given the players a much needed rest and a bit of time to help with any niggling injuries.

Other than having a couple of senior players not match fit and missing Farrell, my other worry is the season long issue of our centres.

I suspect that Kai Pearce-Paul and Jake Bibby will get the centre slots.

If Newman makes a return for Leeds, this is the area where they will fancy their chances against us.

I expect Leeds to play a tight game and look to pressurise us into making a lot of mistakes as they did at Headingley.

I’m quite hopeful that we will have learned from our drubbing the last time we met and I’m certain that Peet and co will use the loss to help in keeping us focused and a simple reminder that if we don’t play to our best we will lose.

I’m expecting strong games from Cooper, Singleton and Havard to set the platform and to win the proverbial arm wrestle and to give Field and Smith the opportunities to set up chances for French and Marshall.

The weather forecast is good for the end of the week so dry conditions will suit us and I’m hopeful that we can beat Leeds by eight points.

It wouldn’t surprise me if it is a low scoring game and is a bit of a grind. Winning is more important in a semi rather than the quality of the result, so I will gladly accept a tight messy win as long as we get to the final.

We owe Leeds historically in the playoffs so hopefully we can avenge some poor performances with a clinical performance.

Robert Kenyon

This week will be a tricky game as Leeds have done the business on us already this season, maybe a certain someone who isn't with us anymore has told them our moves perhaps?

The last time we played them, they shut down Jai Field by jamming in.

We need to be ready to counter that with a kick behind the 3/4s.

I'm confident our props can match them too, our fans will be loud and eager to shout on the boys.

That's an area where I thought Leeds got the upper hand last time, their South stand was very loud and vocal, which swung the game in their favour, so we need to do the same this week to stop their momentum.

Hopefully Salford can do the business this weekend too.

Wigan and Leeds games are always big games, like the 94 and 95 Challenge Cup finals, 98 Grand Final, 2011 Challenge Cup they are a team I look forward to playing, and I can't wait for Friday.

Darren Wrudd

Well it all comes down to this, a semi final against one of our oldest enemies and often our biggest banana skin, Leeds Whino’s.

I simply cannot believe that the RFL have not had a hand in helping the Yorkshire golden boys to get this far, all you need to do is look at last week's match and realise that we should be facing a weakened team with at least two high profile squad members facing a ban.

I did say ‘should’ didn’t I ?

I always thought that bringing the game into disrepute was down to players like Myler diving as if he had been shot or Sam Tomkins thrashing around on the floor like a beached fish before berating officials who tell him to just get up.

But no, the RFL’s disciplinary board have gone all out to ensure uncle Gary Hetherington has a full side out and no doubt will have spoken to officials on how not to be too hard on them as they have had a tough year.

Yes it sounds a bit sour, but all you need to do is look back on how previous cases have been handled all year and indeed against Catalans last week (deservedly ) to see how the rules seem to have slightly different leanings depending on the colour of your shirt.

Oh well, I guess it just means that we will have to stuff them anyway and make a darn good show of it too.

I cannot see past a Wigan convincing win and just typing that phrase sends a shiver down my spine.

All too often we seem to take a game for granted and this is one which we simply cannot risk.

We need every superstar of rugby on that field for as long as it takes to ensure victory.

We have a long week of rest if we make it through and so these lads should be up for the full eighty minutes.

If not, the improved form that Leeds have shown recently will have us looking at our boots at full time and wondering what could have been, instead of ecstatic celebration and wonder at the prospect of walking out in the showcase event.

Our lads will need to be squeaky clean or I guarantee there will be plenty of whistle and bans handed out, as let's be honest we attract that kind of judgement just by wearing the cherry and white.

I expect a big crowd, Leeds should have a good following and as our last home game of the year we should bring a few and hopefully we can get loud and behind the boys.

This is it, trap door rugby, the games that everyone wants to play in and test themselves on the big stages. We need to win, we need that final, unfinished business.

Jon Lyon

Being 80 minutes away from a Grand Final is a nervous and exciting place to be.

Friday’s game against Leeds promises to be an epic clash.

It’s 1-1 so far this season with each team comfortably winning their home match in Super League. Previous games count for nought though when it comes to semi final rugby.

Leeds have certainly found some form towards the back end of the season and have improved probably more than many people would have expected after Rohan Smith took over.

They played very well to beat Catalans last week, although at times the French team reverted to their old selves and lost their heads.

Cust and Farrell are huge losses for Wigan, but Leeds have a fairly lengthy injury list too so we can’t use that as an excuse.

Leuluai and Smith in the halves will still give us plenty of creativity and direction around the pitch and we have strength in depth in the second row, and a back three of Bateman, Smithies and either Isa or KPP is still an exciting prospect.

A huge advantage for Wigan could well be the form of Harry Smith with the boot.

His goal kicking this year, especially in the last few games has been Frano Botica-esque.

With Rhyse Martin missing for Leeds following his possibly harsh extra games ban for an appeal deemed frivolous, goal kicking could well be the deciding factor in what will surely be a close game.

Discipline is key on Friday. We have started to let silly penalties and loose passes creep into our game of late and it is vital we don’t gift Leeds possession and field position.

The opening half hour will be a brutal battle of the forwards and we need to not spend all our time defending and retreating because of sloppy high tackles or knock ons.

I am very confident of a win, although there have been plenty of surprising results so victory can’t be taken for granted.

Our prop forwards have improved collectively as the season has progressed and I feel confident we can win the forward battle.

When we do that and give our back three the space to work their magic it’s hard not to feel like a win is surely on the cards.

Sam Powell’s return is a huge boost to the team. Brad O’Neill has done an excellent job in his absence and to be in a position to rotate the two of them is a big plus for us.

Both work exceptionally in defence and O’Neill has improved his running game with the more minutes he has had and will have a big impact off the bench.

As for the other semi-final, I am sure most people are hoping to see Salford upset Saints, and with their cavalier style they have every chance.

The only problem with their style of play is that if they are slightly off then it leaves them wide open.

With Brodie Croft missing I can see them struggling and think Saints will win by at least 12 points. We certainly owe Saints one and I would be delighted to play them in the final, should we prevail.