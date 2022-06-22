Matty Peet’s side take on Toulouse, as they look to continue their unbeaten home record.
This game comes after a long stretch of away games, during which time they won the club’s 20th Challenge Cup.
Here is the story of Wigan’s season at the DW Stadium so far:
1. Round Two: Wigan Warriors 34-12 Leeds Rhinos
Jai Field claimed a hat-trick and Sam Powell went over for a brace, with Liam Farrell also on the scoresheet, as Wigan beat Leeds in their first home of the season.
Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
2. Round Three: Wigan Warriors 22-12 Huddersfield Giants
Liam Farrell scored a brace, while Liam Byrne and John Bateman also went over in a 22-12 victory over Ian Watson's side.
Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
3. Round Six: Wigan Warriors 32-22 Castleford Tigers
Liam Farrell once again went over for a brace, as the Warriors beat Castleford. Ethan Havard, Jai Field and Zak Hardaker were also on the scoresheet.
Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Challenge Cup: Wigan Warriors 20-0 Salford Red Devils
Liam Marshall, Liam Byrne and John Bateman all scored as Wigan secured their place in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup with a win against Salford.
Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com