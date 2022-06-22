Wigan Warriors return to the DW Stadium on Friday night

Wigan Warriors: The story so far this season at the DW Stadium ahead of Friday's return

Wigan Warriors return to the DW Stadium for the first time since April on Friday night.

By Amos Wynn
Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 3:00 pm

Matty Peet’s side take on Toulouse, as they look to continue their unbeaten home record.

This game comes after a long stretch of away games, during which time they won the club’s 20th Challenge Cup.

Here is the story of Wigan’s season at the DW Stadium so far:

1. Round Two: Wigan Warriors 34-12 Leeds Rhinos

Jai Field claimed a hat-trick and Sam Powell went over for a brace, with Liam Farrell also on the scoresheet, as Wigan beat Leeds in their first home of the season.

Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

2. Round Three: Wigan Warriors 22-12 Huddersfield Giants

Liam Farrell scored a brace, while Liam Byrne and John Bateman also went over in a 22-12 victory over Ian Watson's side.

Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

3. Round Six: Wigan Warriors 32-22 Castleford Tigers

Liam Farrell once again went over for a brace, as the Warriors beat Castleford. Ethan Havard, Jai Field and Zak Hardaker were also on the scoresheet.

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

4. Challenge Cup: Wigan Warriors 20-0 Salford Red Devils

Liam Marshall, Liam Byrne and John Bateman all scored as Wigan secured their place in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup with a win against Salford.

Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

