The 37-year-old, who has recently announced he will retire at the end of the season, first signed for the club ahead of the 2007 season.

After initially leaving in 2012 to rejoin New Zealand Warriors, Leuluai returned to the DW Stadium five years later for a second spell.

He said: “I didn’t think I’d be here as long as I have been.

“The fans have definitely taken me in as one of their own, which I will always be grateful for.

“The club is special, but I didn’t really realise that when I first signed here.

“I knew what Wigan was about but I suppose it’s not until you’re part of it, living in the town and meeting the people, you understand what it means.

“I felt like an outsider coming in, and I had a duty to represent the club in the best way I can because it's the fans’ team.

“I feel incredibly privileged to have played for them for a fair while.

“I like to think I tried my best every time I put the jersey on, plain and simple really.

“My wife is from Wigan, two of my kids were born here, so I might be an adoptive Wiganer.

“It’s a special rugby league town and a special club, but I do still feel staunch Kiwi.

“Wigan is very similar to where I am from in New Zealand, it’s working class and full of very humble people.

“I’m quite a relaxed guy, you see people on the street and they wish you well. You slowly realise over time that what you do on the field affects people and how they love rugby. It’s very humbling.

“There were a few options there when I was coming back to England, but certain things just feel right sometimes, and the decision to return to Wigan was one of them.

“It wasn’t an easy one, but I just felt comfortable at the club and with the people around it.

“It was always my first choice because I had so many good memories and made so many good friends.