Wigan Warriors: Thomas Leuluai handed a one match penalty notice for dangerous contact in Friday's Challenge Cup tie
Wigan Warriors captain Thomas Leuluai has been issued with a one match penalty notice.
By Amos Wynn
Monday, 28th March 2022, 2:46 pm
The 36-year-old will miss Thursday's Super League game against Hull FC at the DW Stadium (K.O. 8pm).
He has been handed the notice by the Match Review Panel for a Grade B Dangerous contact in Friday’s Challenge Cup tie against Salford.
The tackle in question, forced the Red Devils’ James Greenwood to leave the pitch injured, with the prop set to be out of action for a number of months.