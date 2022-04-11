Matty Peet’s side will now face St Helens in the semi-finals at Elland Road on May 7.

Leuluai was happy with how Wigan were able to turn defence into attack during difficult periods of the game.

He said: “I’m very pleased. The scoreline doesn’t show the performance that Wakefield put in. After the first 20 minutes, I didn’t think there was a chance it would finish 36-6, they were exceptional and put us under lots of pressure.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas Leuluai was pleased with how Wigan withstood pressure from Wakefield

“It was probably the hardest 20 minutes we’ve had for a long time, so for them to do that but for us to come out on top, I think it’s a massive win for the lads.

“They played perfect rugby league, they kicked 40-20s and got repeat sets, it was a big effort for us to hang in there. To score a try off the back of it was immense.”

Leuluai was on hand to assist Ethan Havard’s try, as he produced some great footwork to open up the space.

“I just saw a bit of space,” he added.

“I knew they were quite tired through the middle so I just had a crack, and got a bit lucky with it. It all comes down to the defence on our own goal line before that. To withstand all the pressure and to then put some back on them was really pleasing.

“So many of our guys did a fantastic job. Jai (Field), Bevan (French), Zak (Hardaker), to be honest I could name more, they were all pretty outstanding.”

Leuluai is now looking forward to facing St Helens a number of times in the next few weeks, starting with the Good Friday Derby.

“I look forward to those games,” he stated.

“I’m obviously getting older now and I’m at the backend of my career, so I just cherish those games. The results are what we want to get, but the atmosphere that the fans create is amazing, so I just enjoy the whole day.

“It’s a big challenge, but a challenge that we need at the moment.