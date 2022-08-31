Wigan Warriors: Thomas Leuluai reflects on his decision to retire at the end of the season
Thomas Leuluai says the moment is right to call time on his playing career.
The Wigan Warriors captain will hang-up his boots at the end of the season, and take up a coaching role with the club from the start of the next campaign.
Leuluai states he’s grateful for the opportunities he’s had and the support he’s received.
He said: “It’s been an incredible journey. Back in 2003 when I made my debut for the New Zealand Warriors, I never thought I’d be writing this 20 years later.“When players and teammates around me retired, I often wondered how they knew it was the right time to do so, but I can honestly say I feel so content with my own decision and it’s true what they say, you know when it’s time.“I look back throughout the years and I just feel incredibly grateful for everything that rugby league has given me.
"There have been wonderful times on the field, and amazing times off it. I’ve loved them all but without a doubt the best thing rugby league has given me is the friendships I have made.
“I have to give special mention to the Wigan fans that have taken me in like one of their own, you are what make this club such a special team to play for, it has been a privilege to represent your team and your town.“To all my teammates I can’t thank you enough – I’ve loved going to battle alongside you all. I’ve also loved all the great times we have had off the field, there are so many great memories that I will forever cherish.”