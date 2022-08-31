Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wigan Warriors captain will hang-up his boots at the end of the season, and take up a coaching role with the club from the start of the next campaign.

Leuluai states he’s grateful for the opportunities he’s had and the support he’s received.

He said: “It’s been an incredible journey. Back in 2003 when I made my debut for the New Zealand Warriors, I never thought I’d be writing this 20 years later.“When players and teammates around me retired, I often wondered how they knew it was the right time to do so, but I can honestly say I feel so content with my own decision and it’s true what they say, you know when it’s time.“I look back throughout the years and I just feel incredibly grateful for everything that rugby league has given me.

Thomas Leuluai will retire at the end of the season

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"There have been wonderful times on the field, and amazing times off it. I’ve loved them all but without a doubt the best thing rugby league has given me is the friendships I have made.