Like last week’s game against Whitehaven, players from the academy and the reserves featured for the Warriors.

Meanwhile, a number of first team members were also added to the squad for the match at Craven Park.

Here are some of the key talking points from the match:

Wigan Warriors were defeated by Barrow Raiders (Credit: Darren Greenhalgh)

1. A stern test

The trip to Cumbria proved to be a tough test for the Warriors, but is certainly one that the young players can use to their advantage going forward.

The first half was pretty even, and they can be pleased with the way they competed.

Despite the Raiders defending well as a unit, and the conditions making things difficult as well, Wigan were able to take the lead.

Down the other end, they were able to soak up most of the pressure, until the final moments of the half.

It was more one way traffic after the break, but the Warriors still had their moments and created tries.

Ultimately, Barrow just seemed to have too much for the visitors in the end, and were able to take control.

2. Something to learn from

Once again, despite the defeat, the game remains a useful experience for Wigan.

The young players got another taste of what it is like to defend against more senior opponents.

Barrow proved to be a tougher outfit than Whitehaven, and certainly showed their strengths during the second half.

The Warriors didn’t help themselves at times, with a couple of errors seeing them invite pressure onto themselves.

Nonetheless, the young players still competed well in periods and can take some confidence.

Tom Forber looked bright off the bench, while Logan Astley had the experience of captaining the team, like he did in the reserves last year.

3. A run out for members of the first team

The game at Craven Park was the first taste of action in 2023 for some of the senior players.

Abbas Miski scored twice and linked up well with Zach Eckersley in attack, but things overall could’ve been better in defence.

