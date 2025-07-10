Tom Forber in action for Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors have tied down highly-rated academy product Tom Forber to a new five-year contract, keeping him at the Brick Community Stadium until at least the end of 2030.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The homegrown talent was out of contract at the end of this season, but he has now put pen to paper on a new five-year deal which runs until the end of 2030.

Forber has made 17 appearances for the Cherry and Whites since making his first-team debut in a defeat to Hull KR in August 2022, along with six other players. He has also enjoyed time on loan with Newcastle Thunder, Oldham, Whitehaven, Widnes Vikings and Barrow Raiders during his time in Matt Peet’s first-team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a long-term ACL injury to first-choice hooker Brad O’Neill, Forber had an extended run in Peet’s matchday squad in 2024, which including an appearance in Wigan’s win over Hull KR in last year’s Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford.

The 21-year-old is over the moon to have committed his long-term future to the reigning Super League champions, and is hungry to keep developing his own game over the next five years.

"I’m really excited to have re-signed with the club,” said Forber.

"I feel like I’ve been lucky enough to play in some big games so far in my career, including last year’s Grand Final, and I’m hungry to keep developing my game and improving to hopefully have the opportunity to play in a lot more over the next five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I can’t thank Kris (Radlinski, chief executive), Matty and the rest of the coaching team enough for giving me the opportunity, and I’m looking forward to seeing what the future holds for us as a team.”

Warriors coach Matt Peet has sung the praises of Warrington-born Forber, who has earned the respect of his teammates and coaches since progressing into the first-team.

"Tom is a quality hooker and a young man that has great qualities in terms of his professionalism and commitment,” said Peet. “He is a player valued highly by his teammates and everyone who works with him on a daily basis.

"We are really proud of how he is developing.

“To secure him for the next five years means that we have strong depth and healthy competition in this position, which is very important.”