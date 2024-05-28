Wigan Warriors tipped to join NRL's Las Vegas weekend as Super League representatives

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan Warriors have been tipped to represent Super League alongside Warrington Wolves in the NRL’s Las Vegas showpiece event next year.

That’s according to League Express, with reports that the two clubs are being lined up if the NRL invites Super League to be a part of its opening weekend in 2025.

For the first time ever, the NRL campaign kicked off in Las Vegas earlier in March with a double-header that included Manly Sea Eagles, South Sydney Rabbitohs, Sydney Roosters and Brisbane Broncos, watched on by more than 40,000 spectators at Allegiant Stadium.

Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves are being tipped to join NRL's Las Vegas weekend event next year

Warrington are favoured by the NRL following the appointment of legend Sam Burgess ahead of the 2024 Super League campaign, while Wigan claimed a record-equalling fifth World Club Challenge title earlier in February and are also the current Super League champions.

Rugby League Commercial managing director Rhodri Jones has previously shared that he believes the World Club Challenge would be a good addition to the Las Vegas weekend.

To date, the fixture has always taken place in either England or Australia, with the newly named The Brick Community Stadium having hosted this year’s sold-out event against Penrith Panthers.

Confirming to League Express interest in being a part of NRL’s Las Vegas Weekend, Jones said: “It’s part of an ongoing NRL conversation about a broad range of topics.

“If it’s possible, it would be an opportunity for the British game to be part of what was an excellent event in 2024 and in a new territory and a great experience for our players and fans.