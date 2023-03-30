Wigan Warriors to be without three key players for the Good Friday Derby against St Helens

Cade Cust and Liam Marshall both missed the game against Leigh Leopards, while Jai Field was forced off in the second half.

After the game, Matty Peet provided a timeframe on when he expects the trio to be back.

“Jai is going to need a scan,” he said.

Jai Field went off with an injury against Leigh

"I anticipate that he will be out for a couple of weeks but I don’t know.

"With a pulled hamstring you’re not looking at a quick turnaround.

"We will be patient with him and make sure the time is right when he comes back into the team.

"Cade has appointment tomorrow night, so we’ll know more then.

"He’s had a bulging disc in his neck, so we decided this week to take him out for a scan.

"Liam should be back in the next few weeks. He had a bad stud on his foot, which was too swollen to stitch.

"We will see him in the next few weeks.”

Peet says he will now consider his options heading into the derby game against St Helens.

“We will look at rotating some of our existing squad,” he added.

“Ryan Hampshire is out, Cade is out, Jai is out.

“We will go with rotation rather than fresh faces coming in.

“We will look at the lads who have already played this season, especially with it being such an intense game.