Wigan Warriors to enjoy trip to capital in 2024 following London Broncos promotion
Mike Eccles has guided the capital side back to the top-flight against the odds after defeating the French outfit.
Sylvain Houles’ side reached the Grand Final at the first time of asking after being relegated from Super League at the end of 2022.
The hosts had gained a 14-4 lead at the half-time break thanks to tries from Mathieu Jussaume and Josh Ralph, with former Wigan youngster Jake Shorrocks kicking three goals.
But the Broncos fought back in the second half, with ex-Catalans centre Dean Whare having scored their first, and thanks to further tries from Alex Walker and a quick-fire double for winger Iliess Macani.
London Broncos, having been relegated themselves on the last day of the 2019 season, will replace Wakefield in 2024 following their drop from Super League.
They currently play at Plough Lane in a groundshare with AFC Wimbledon.