A mixture of players from the club’s first team, reserves and academy will feature in the fixture at Craven Park on January 29 (K.O. 3pm), as part of the preparations for the 2023 campaign.

The last meeting between the sides came back in 2019, when the two drew 18-18 in a warm-up match that was played in awful conditions.

Wigan Warriors face Barrow Raiders at Craven Park in their second game of pre-season

The game with Barrow will be the Warriors second trip to Cumbria in the space of eight days, with a youthful side taking on Whitehaven the week before to kick off the pre-season schedule.

This all comes before the start of the Super League season for Wigan on February 18.