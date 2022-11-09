The centre will spend the 2023 campaign with Matty Peet’s side on loan from Warrington Wolves.

King states he’s already been impressed by what he’s seen of the club, and has been chatting to some of his Ireland teammates about what it is like to represent the Warriors.

He said: “I’m well excited to get started. I’m having a shorter off-season because I want to rip into it already.

Toby King is joining Wigan Warriors for the 2023 season

“I’m buzzing to get going. It’s set to be a big year.

“I’ve had a lot of chats with Matty (Peet), so I’m excited to start.

“He’s told me what he wants from me, and I can’t wait to work on that, just giving my all.

“The best thing about him is, he’s just honest and will get me playing some good rugby.

“I’m all guns blazing now just getting ready for Wigan, it’s a massive club to play for.

“The facilities look class. Just looking around you can see why they’re so successful. They do it right both on and off the field.

“I’ve been asking Byrney (Liam Byrne) and James McDonnell about the club, and they’ve told me some good things, so I’m expecting all that.

“I’m gutted Macca isn’t staying because I’ve become good friends with him playing for Ireland, but I’ve got Byrney and I’m sure he’ll look after me.

“It’s going to be a massive year for me, with a good pre-season I can hopefully get back to my best.”

King is looking forward to linking-up with Jake Wardle, who has also signed for Wigan ahead of next season.

“It’s weird because we did a swap,” he added.

“We both would’ve played for the same three clubs in the space of 12 months.

“He tested out Warrington, I tested out Huddersfield, and now we’re coming together at Wigan.

“He’s a Yorkshire lad so I’ll see if he wants to car share with me for a few weeks until I get a place over there.