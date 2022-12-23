Wigan Warriors' Toby King says he will be listening to a Chris Rea classic after the last training session before Christmas
Toby King says he will stick on a Chris Rea classic following the Warriors’ last training session before Christmas.
Alongside his teammates, Wigan’s new addition, who has joined the club on loan from Warrington Wolves, will enjoy a short break over the festive period.
King states he’s looking forward to spending some time with his dog after spending time away from him during a busy few weeks of pre-season.
He said: “On Christmas Eve I’ll be training, so I’ll go home straight after.
“I’ll be playing Driving Home for Christmas in the car, I love that song, then it’ll be a bit of time with the family.
“I’ve been neglecting my dog while I’ve been staying over here, he’s been staying with my mum and dad.
“It’d be unfair to bring him down to Wigan because we’re in for such a long time, so he’d be on his own.
“Hopefully I can give him a bit more attention because he’s been a bit grumpy with me.
“We’ll be having a lot of family time, and there’ll be some training in between as well, so it’ll be good.
“The lads have been telling me about how Boxing Night in Wigan is pretty famous, I’ve heard many stories about it.
“I’d love to experience it but everyone is having family time this year, and maybe I’m getting a bit old.
“I went to Texas during the off-season to see my friend, so if I was to go I’d be a cowboy.
“We’re back pretty early in January so I won’t be doing too much on New Year’s Eve.
“The first few friendlies are coming up, so it’s pretty exciting now.
“As soon as you get Christmas done, it’s a good milestone because you’ve done a good four week block and the games are just around the corner.
“I’m looking forward to it, it’s a new chapter.”
Following their festive period break, the Warriors will turn their attention to the 2023 campaign, with pre-season games against Whitehaven, Barrow and Salford Red Devils all coming up before their Super League opener away to Hull KR.