Wigan Warriors trio charged by match review panel with two suspended, including debutant Sam Walters

By Josh McAllister
Published 20th May 2024, 14:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Three Wigan Warriors players have received charges from the match review panel following the Challenge Cup semi-final win over Hull KR, resulting in two suspensions.

Prop forward Luke Thompson received a Grade B dangerous contact charge, resulting in a £250 fine following Wigan’s 38-6 victory to reach Wembley.

But it’s Kaide Ellis and debutant Sam Walters who have both received respective one-match bans.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
‘He’s a freak’ - Tyler Dupree’s glowing praise for team-mate following immense C...
Sam Walters has received a one-match ban following the Challenge Cup semi-final actionSam Walters has received a one-match ban following the Challenge Cup semi-final action
Sam Walters has received a one-match ban following the Challenge Cup semi-final action

Loose forward Ellis has been charged with a Grade B dangerous contact, deemed on the higher end of the scale.

Walters, who made his first appearance from the interchange bench in Doncaster, has also been hit with a one-match ban for a Grade B head contact charge.

The trio are the only players to receive a charge following the weekend’s action, while Hull KR centre Peta Hiku escaped any charge for his hit on Wigan full-back Jai Field at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Related topics:Hull KRWigan

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.