Wigan Warriors trio charged by match review panel with two suspended, including debutant Sam Walters

Three Wigan Warriors players have received charges from the match review panel following the Challenge Cup semi-final win over Hull KR, resulting in two suspensions.

Prop forward Luke Thompson received a Grade B dangerous contact charge, resulting in a £250 fine following Wigan’s 38-6 victory to reach Wembley.

But it’s Kaide Ellis and debutant Sam Walters who have both received respective one-match bans.

Sam Walters has received a one-match ban following the Challenge Cup semi-final action

Loose forward Ellis has been charged with a Grade B dangerous contact, deemed on the higher end of the scale.

Walters, who made his first appearance from the interchange bench in Doncaster, has also been hit with a one-match ban for a Grade B head contact charge.