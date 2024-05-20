Wigan Warriors trio charged by match review panel with two suspended, including debutant Sam Walters
Prop forward Luke Thompson received a Grade B dangerous contact charge, resulting in a £250 fine following Wigan’s 38-6 victory to reach Wembley.
But it’s Kaide Ellis and debutant Sam Walters who have both received respective one-match bans.
Loose forward Ellis has been charged with a Grade B dangerous contact, deemed on the higher end of the scale.
Walters, who made his first appearance from the interchange bench in Doncaster, has also been hit with a one-match ban for a Grade B head contact charge.
The trio are the only players to receive a charge following the weekend’s action, while Hull KR centre Peta Hiku escaped any charge for his hit on Wigan full-back Jai Field at the Eco-Power Stadium.
