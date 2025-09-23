Junior Nsemba of Wigan Warriors

Three Wigan Warriors players have been shortlisted for the Young Player of the Year awards in both the Men’s and Women’s Super League competitions.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Junior Nsemba, the 2024 winner of Super League’s Young Player of the Year, has been nominated for the award again, having recorded seven tries and eight assists during the regular campaign, whilst registering the third-most tackle busts (136) in the competition.

The England international is nominated for the award alongside Huddersfield Giants fullback George Flanagan, St Helens utility Harry Robertson and Hull FC winger Lewis Martin, who earned a place in the Dream Team after finishing the regular season as Super League’s top try-scorer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Women’s Super League, Wigan halfback partners Jenna Foubister and Izzy Rowe have been shortlisted for the Young Player of the Year, as well as the 2025 Woman of Steel award, alongside their Warriors teammate Eva Hunter.

Foubister and Rowe have combined for 13 tries and 133 goals this year to help Denis Betts’ side lift the Women’s Challenge Cup and League Leaders’ Shield for the first time.

Leeds Rhinos hooker Ruby Bruce completes the Women’s shortlist, having impressed in her first season since being promoted to the first-team from the club’s academy. Bruce could become the third consecutive Leeds winner of the award after Bella Sykes (2024) and Caitlin Casey (2023).

Nominees and winners are determined by the Rugby Football League’s talent and performance department. The Men’s Super League and Women’s Super League Young Player of the Year will be crowned at the 2025 Rugby League Awards Night in Manchester on Tuesday, October 7.