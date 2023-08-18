Wigan Warriors: TV coverage confirmed for Super League fixture at the start of September
Wigan Warriors’ Super League meeting with Salford Red Devils has been selected for TV broadcast.
By Amos Wynn
Published 18th Aug 2023, 10:20 BST- 1 min read
The two teams go head-to-head at the DW Stadium in round 24 on September 1.
Sky Sports will provide live coverage of the fixture, with both sides looking to cement a place in the play-offs.
Wigan have won the two previous meetings between the sides so far this season.
Bevan French scored a brace in the Warriors’ 20-16 victory at the DW Stadium, while Liam Farrell was at the double in the 26-6 win at the AJ Bell Stadium.